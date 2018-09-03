Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Toned Body In A Seriously Low-Cut Swimsuit

Tiffany wowed in a multi-colored skimpy swimsuit as she posed on a yacht.

Tiffany Haddish was showing off her body in a plunging swimsuit on Instagram. The 38-year-old comedian and actress proved that she most definitely puts in some hard work in the gym as she recently shared new photos with her 3.5 million Instagram followers while on a yacht and sailing around the Greek island of Santorini.

The new vacation snaps showed Tiffany revealing her toned body in her revealing swimwear as she struck a few poses on what appeared to be a luxury yacht.

The stunning actress – who shot to fame following her breakout role in the movie Girls Trip – had her sunglasses on her head as she took in the scenery during her trip to Europe, posing while standing and sitting on the boat on the vibrant blue water with friends, including comedian April Macie who was rocking a sparkly bikini as they enjoyed some downtime together.

Tagging her location as the Volcano of Santorini, Tiffany captioned the several swimwear photos that she opted to share with her followers, “Thank you @aprilmacie for the invite! Oh and Thank you @houseoftinks for making a cute swimsuit and kimono.”

The stunning pictures, which Haddish posted to her official account on September 1, have already been liked more than 217,000 times by fans since the star uploaded them to the social media site.

Prior to showing off her rocking body in a low-cut bathing suit, Tiffany revealed on social media that she keeps her body toned through exercises such as yoga after sharing a five-minute yoga routine from YouTube which she revealed she was going to start doing every morning.

Posting a link to the yoga clip, Haddish tweeted at the time, “This is my new Morning Daily workout 5 Minute Routine.”

Speaking to Vanity Fair during an interview feature earlier this year, the star revealed that watching videos on YouTube has helped her to become more comfortable in her own body, particularly when it comes to learning to love herself.

Swim suit and Kimono Courtesy of @houseoftinks A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish) on Aug 31, 2018 at 1:07pm PDT

“YouTube videos have changed my whole existence,” Tiffany told the site of learning to take care of, and love, herself, noting that YouTuber Louise Hay helped her onto a better path of self-acceptance through her self-help videos.

“She’s like, ‘It doesn’t matter what kind of upbringing you had, look into the mirror and look into your eyeballs—and just your eyeballs—and just say your first and last name and say, ‘I love and approve of you,'” Haddish explained to the outlet in the January interview.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Tiffany also added that taking the advice has made her feel more confident and allowed her to love herself in a way that she didn’t before, noting that things started to change for her after about two weeks of following the advice.

“I didn’t approve of who I was,” Haddish said.