Meghan Markle’s Makeup Artist Used This $5 Trick To Give Duchess Her Wedding Glow

In the brief time that Meghan Markle has become a member of the royal family that is recognized all over the world, she has already become iconic for her sense of style and the natural glow that she radiates through her makeup choices. As reported by E Online, achieving this glow might be easier than you realize.

Daniel Martin, Markle’s makeup artist who crafted her look for the royal wedding, made the revelation at the Tatcha Fall Preview event in an explanation of the foundation techniques he puts into giving his clients that natural and healthy glow we see on Markle.

“A lot of my highlighting is done with skin-care,” Martin explained to E Online.

Martin went on to explain the benefits of using skin care as opposed to makeup. His perspective is that by using skin care, you are hydrating your skin as opposed to clogging your pores through the use of makeup. Healthy and moisturized skin is the cornerstone of having that glowing look that Markle has achieved.

“Before highlighters, you would do highlighting with Aquaphor,” added Martin. “Aquaphor will give you that same texture, especially in a photo [when applied] on the high points of the face.”

Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Uses This $5 Body Lotion as Face Highlighter https://t.co/kWOrWkc9Cv — E! News (@enews) September 3, 2018

You can purchase Aquaphor for about $5 at any drug store or pharmacy. It’s simply a healing ointment that’s purpose is to protect and heal dry skin. Despite its price point, the ointment claims to work with any type of skin, even the most sensitive. According to Martin, if applied to the higher points of your face as opposed to a moisturizer, you can achieve the Markle look.

While Aquaphor is a simple drugstore solution to giving you that natural glow, the Dior Brand Ambassador has moved on from the brand in recent times. Instead, he is looking at two other products to replace the standard highlighter and add a flourish to any look.

“I don’t use a highlighter product per se, but if I do, I’ll lay it down with Dior—they came out with incredible highlighting palette—and what I’ll do is I’ll take the Honest Beauty Balm and lay it on top of it,” Martin told E Online. “It intensifies the highlight, but because of the texture of the magic balm it gives you that luminosity like you just applied moisturizer.”

After revealing in the past that his normal Markle makeup routine takes about 15 minutes, it’s becoming clearer than ever that you don’t need time or money to achieve the royal look.