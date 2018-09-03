‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Dances In A Bikini & Says Goodbye To Summer

Melissa's showing off her incredible body in her swimwear.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is dancing in a bikini and showing off her incredible swimsuit body as she says goodbye to the summer. The reality star recently posted a number of skimpy swimsuit photos to Instagram, showing her dancing in a two-piece before saying bye bye to the season in a one-piece.

The first upload showed the 39-year-old mom of three dancing in a bikini as she showed off her matching romper.

Gorga shared the boomerang video of herself shimmying in a blue and pink bikini and her matching coverup as she posed on what appeared to be the deck at her and husband Joe Gorga’s Jersey Shore beach house.

Melissa, who tousled her hair while sporting large aviator sunglasses by the water, shared that her bikini and romper were both available from her New Jersey boutique in the caption of the upload.

“Oh Heyyyy,” she wrote alongside a waving emoji as she did a little dance for the camera. “When your romper & bathing suit from @envybymg match available now:).”

But that wasn’t the only swimsuit photo Melissa has shared with her 1.5 million followers via her Instagram account over the past few days, as she also posed in a swimsuit as she bid farewell to the summer ahead of Labor Day.

Melissa also headed to the photo-sharing site to share a shot of herself posing by the water at Toms River, New Jersey, in a low-cut grey bathing suit.

Showing off her rocking body in the one-piece while her hair was tied up into a bun and her eyes were covered by black sunglasses, Gorga admitted in the caption that she is most definitely a “#beachgirlforlife.”

“Another summer has gone by. This Jersey girl is saying thank you to the beautiful Jersey shore for leaving my family & I with amazing memories once again,” she wrote.

The RHONJ star then continued in the caption of the photo, “Home is where the heart is” alongside a blue heart emoji and the hashtag “#beachgirlforlife.”

The latest swimsuit snaps came shortly after Gorga opened up about balancing her life as a businesswoman and a mom while speaking to Bravo’s The Daily Dish where she spoke about how important it was for her to show her 13-year-old daughter Antonia what it means to run a business.

“I just wanted to show her the ins and outs of actually owning a store and having a small business, so that was a lot of fun,” Melissa explained before joking that Antonia may not have shown too much interest in her mom’s work life.

Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

Gorga then joked, “It’s always fun trying to teach a teenager about real work — not.”

The latest bikini snap from Melissa came shortly after Inquisitr reported that she was showing off her toned body in another fun swimsuit as she posed with her mom and husband in a bright pink bathing suit and daisy dukes.