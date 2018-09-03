Bikini-Clad Kim Kardashian Films Herself Bouncing On A Trampoline

Kim bounced up and down in a neon string bikini in a new Instagram Stories video.

Kim Kardashian is showing off her world famous curves in a bikini while taking a bounce on a trampoline. Daily Mail reports that the reality star was revealing her assets in a tiny two piece in a new video she shared on her Instagram Stories account on September 2 which showed her bouncing up and down while holding on to her two-year-old son with husband Kanye West, Saint.

The video showed Kardashian and a group of family and friends, including her son and Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason, all bouncing around together and having some fun on the outdoor trampoline.

Kim – who covered her eyes with oversized shades and left her signature long black hair flow to her waist – then put down her little boy as she filmed herself bouncing around in her neon yellow bikini, which showed off her seriously toned body in the skimpy string two piece.

The site reports that Kardashian also posted an upload which showed her hanging out at the beach in her bright swimwear, wrapping a white towel around her while she ran beside the ocean. Kim’s video also showed her catching and throwing a football as she played on the sand with her 5-year-old daughter, North West.

But this certainly isn’t the first time the mom of three has shared a video of herself sporting a bikini while having a little fun on a trampoline.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Kim last filmed herself bouncing up and down in her swimwear last month as she jumped around in a tiny white bikini in another video she shared via Instagram Stories.

While it’s not clear if the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s bounce around was just for fun or part of her hardcore exercise routine, Kim’s trainer Melissa Alcantara revealed earlier this year that she goes pretty hard when it comes to her daily workouts.

Bounce @kimkardashian #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats ???? (@kimksnapchats) on Aug 8, 2018 at 7:11pm PDT

The personal trainer told Women’s Health earlier this year that Kardashian wakes up at 6am to get her workouts in, while the reality star admitted to People that she’s been exercising with a body builder for the past year.

“I’ve been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary,” she said. “I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don’t do a lot of cardio.”

Kardashian’s latest trampoline video came shortly after the KUWTK star shared a sweet video of her kids on the social media site.

Inquisitr shared that Kim posted the sweetest photo of her son Saint holding sister Chicago on his shoulders.

“Wild Hair Don’t Care,” Kardashian captioned the adorable shot, before clarifying to her followers that she was “holding her up from the back.”