Roseanne Barr Says She Is Moving To Israel When ‘The Conners’ Airs

After being fired from the show she created and learning that a spinoff will air without her, Roseanne Barr decided she’s had enough.

During her latest appearance on the Rabbi Shmuley Boteach Podcast, Barr said she will not tune in for the premiere of The Conners on Oct. 16 and that she won’t even be in the country.

“I have an opportunity to go to Israel for a few months and study with my favorite teachers over there, and that’s where I’m going to go and probably move somewhere there and study with my favorite teachers,” she said, as quoted by Entertainment Weekly. “I have saved a few pennies and I’m so lucky I can go,” she said, adding, “It’s my great joy and privilege to be a Jewish woman.”

The Roseanne cast returned to set for the anticipated spinoff series following the cancellation of the original show’s revival. The comedienne and namesake of the original series added that she is working to keep her emotions neutral on the issue for the sake of her own mental health.

“I’m not going to curse it or bless it… I have some mental health issues of depression and stuff. I got to stay in the middle or I’ll go dark, and I don’t want to go dark again,” she said.

The Conners will star John Goodman and other Roseanne cast members in their same roles, with reports that the character of Roseanne Conner, played by Barr, will be killed off, as reported by Fox News.

Earlier in the interview, Barr and the rabbi expressed discontentment over the way the media and ABC treated her since the network fired her from the sitcom for her now-infamous Twitter message in which she likened former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an “ape.”

After writing the tweet, Barr attempted to apologize for the language in different ways, stating that she was misunderstood, that she was under the influence of Ambien, and that she didn’t know Jarrett was black.

Barr admitted that she regrets issuing the apologies, going as far as to say that “apologizing to the Left” was a “fatal mistake.”

“Once you apologize to them they never forgive, they just try to beat you down until you don’t exist,” she told the rabbi, as quoted by Fox News. “That’s how they do things. They don’t accept apologies.”

During the interview, Barr also revealed she’s cut a record in Nashville and that she is working on creating a new sitcom.