Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Saint Holding Baby Sister Chicago On His Shoulders

Kim Kardashian is one proud mama. The mother-of-three often takes to social media to dote on her three adorable children, and Sunday’s snap is among the cutest.

The fashion mogul shared an adorable snap of her son Saint holding his baby sister Chicago on his shoulders. Saint bears the cutest smile on his face, showing he is mighty proud of his feat. In the photo, Saint appears to be sitting in a high chair while Chicago has her legs on either side of his neck. He is holding his sister’s little legs with his hands, for extra protection. However, Kardashian had to add a bit of information to put the internet’s minds at easy.

“Wild Hair Don’t Care. *Don’t worry I’m holding her up from the back,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

Her fans commented on how unfortunate it is that celebrities have to be on the constant lookout for the onslaught of criticism and mom-shaming from people on the internet.

“I love how she knows how petty y’all can get so she already answered y’all question,” one user wrote, while another added, “It’s so sad that you have to tell people that you’re holding her up.”

The 2-year-old’s curls are on the longish side, which might have inspired the first part of Kardashian’s caption. Saint had been featured in an earlier video sporting cornrows.

Kardashian is often criticized by the way she styles her children’s hair, particularly 5-year-old North. In late July, the TV personality came under fire for posting a snap of North with straightened hair. North had been spotted the day before her fifth birthday in June stepping out with her mom in New York in a hot pink Adidas windbreaker and matching shorts, white Yeezys, a unicorn bag and a candy necklace, as noted by Glamour. And fans were quick to point out that North’s signature curls had been straightened.

“Y y’all straighten her hair much?? Heat damage is no j(o)ke. She black. Her curls r beautiful,” one user wrote in the photo’s comment section.

The fashion mogul has also recently faced backlash for letting North wear a triangle-shaped bikini a few days ago. People took to her Instagram to condemn the mother for allowing her daughter to wear such “inappropriate” outfit for a child, accusing her of sexualizing the child, as reported by Teen Vogue.

“You should not post pictures of your children on social medial, you should protect them or at least keep them in child appropriate clothing. Babies should not be in bikinis! It’s sick,” one user wrote.