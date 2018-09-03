Best Recipes To Make For A Labor Day Cookout

Leave the party with an empty dish when you make one of these recipes

It’s a three-day weekend which means an epic cookout or three, so you have to be prepared. This Labor Day, consider making one of these amazing dishes to serve at your own party, or bring to a friends.

Appetizers

Artichoke Dip and Tortilla Chips

The secret is jalapeno. This recipe from All Recipes is a surefire winner. The jalapenos give it a nice kick, and the cheese on top creates a delicious, creamy texture when combined with the mayo. Of course, the artichokes are the real star. Best of all, this dish is naturally gluten-free, so most should be able to eat it.

Watermelon Fire and Ice Salsa

This unique dish swaps out tomatoes for juicy, delicious, sweet watermelon. However, no heat is lost thanks to the inclusion of jalapenos and bell peppers. The salsa lives up to its name, providing a cool refreshing treat with a kick. Get the details on All Recipes.

Entrees

Chili Lime Chicken Kabobs

Your mouth may already be watering at the thought of this delicious marinated chicken dish. It’s delicious and pretty simple to prepare. Marinating the chicken for one hour gives it plenty of flavor, or you can marinate for longer for stronger taste. It’s healthy and uses ingredients and spices you probably already have. Check it out on All Recipes.

All-American Burger Dog

Is it a hot dog? Is it a burger? It’s neither, it’s both! It’s the best of both worlds. A delicious cheeseburger in hot dog form that you can eat with one hand, this recipe will not disappoint. There’s substance where there’s style too, because this burger dog is delicious. Check out the full recipe on All Recipes.

Desserts

Oreo Truffles

This no-bake dessert means you won’t overheat in the kitchen, but it will still be the hottest dish at the party. It combines perennial favorites Oreos and cream cheese to create a delicious, homemade truffle to die for. Choose white chocolate, chocolate, or even butterscotch for a tasty shell, if you want to deviate from this recipe via All Recipes.

Saltine Toffee Cookies

This insanely delicious and addictive recipe is simple, but the results are not for the faint of heart. It’s extremely sugary, extremely tasty, and probably a health risk. Nonetheless, it’s completely worth it. Saltines, chocolate, butter, and brown sugar combine to make something incredibly divine. You won’t know how you lived without it. Check All Recipes for appropriate quantities.