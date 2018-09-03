Mother Of Slain Singer Christina Grimmie Dies After Battle With Breast Cancer

Tragedy has once again struck the family of slain singer Christina Grimmie. Her mother, Tina, has passed away after a long battle with cancer. The Daily Mail reports that Tina Grimmie passed away on Sunday from breast cancer.

“While this is a bittersweet moment for us as a family, particularly after losing Christina two years ago, we rejoice at the thought that Tina and Christina are united once again in the presence of our Lord and Savior,” the Grimmie family said in a statement.

Christina was a popular contestant on NBC’s The Voice. She competed on the reality show during the sixth season in 2014, and was known for her impressive vocal range. She grew up listening to Christian singer Stacie Orrico and credits her with influencing her soulful sound. Christina was nicknamed “baby Celine Dion” by judges and noted Christina Aguilera as a top musical influence. She ended up finishing in third place and gained an army of supportive fans known as #TeamGrimmie. Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine was her coach on the show, and despite the fact that she did not take first place, he still offered to sign her to his record label.

Christina ended up signing with Island Records, but was later dropped. In a tragic turn of events, one of her fans grew obsessive and violent. Kevin James Loibl shot and killed the young singer as she signed autographs for fans following a performance in Orlando, Florida. Loibl then committed suicide at the scene.

Stunned by the tragedy, Christina’s family worked to preserve her legacy and talent. They released previously recorded music and started a foundation in her name, which works to support victims of gun violence and those affected by cancer.

Tina Grimmie was a warm and friendly presence, known as Mama Grimmie to friends and fans. She and Christina were close and Christina wrote the song “Little Girl” to support her mom as she battled breast cancer. Her family released the song posthumously on May 11, 2018.

Tina Grimmie passed surrounded by friends and family, including her husband and son. The family mentioned how appreciative they were for the love and support shown by Christina’s fans.

“We are also grateful to our beloved #TeamGrimmie, Christina’s amazing base of fans, for their immense outpouring of love on social media that’s continually kept us encouraged,” the statement said. “Tina was truly a one of a kind soul and our hearts are heavy.”