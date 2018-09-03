Halsey Rocks Leopard-Print Bikini In Instagram Photo With G-Eazy

Halsey and G-Eazy may be rekindling their flame, if the snaps they posted to Instagram are any indication. Daily Mail reported that the singer and her rapper boyfriend appeared very much in love in the snaps Halsey posted to her millions of followers.

Halsey wears an adorable leopard-print bikini and poses with her adoring boyfriend, who look smitten. G-Eazy was shirtless and the pair appeared to be lounging poolside or at least ready to head out for a dip.

In another snap, the two pose looking at one another. Halsey appears amused and affectionate as G-Eazy sticks his tongue out playfully toward her. It’s a cozy and cute pose.

The pair shared a steamy kiss on Friday during a concert. On stage in full view of the audience, the pair locked lips that evening during the performance in New Jersey. G-Eazy seemed to confirm they were back together when he stated she was “the most beautiful woman on the planet” when he introduced the singer. Then, they performed their single “Him and I” to the delight of the crowd.

Halsey gave the crowd a real thrill when she made a salacious grab at G-Eazy and got a fistful of his groin. “Him and I” was released last year as a track on G-Eazy’s album, The Beautiful and the Damned. Halsey released her second album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, last June.

In true power couple style, both artists had albums on the Billboard Top 200. That was Halsey’s first foray into breaking into the Billboard Hot 200, and a real milestone for the singer on her sophomore album.

The pair broke up after a year of dating in July, and Halsey announced the split on her Instagram account, according to E! News.

“G-Eazy and I are taking some apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time,” she said.

Insiders say the couple broke up because they were fighting too much and too intensely, but now, the word is that the pair are working on their relationship. After time apart, they realized they want to keep their love strong. G-Eazy loves to collaborate with his talented girlfriend, and he elaborated on the experience of working with her on “Him and I.”

“She’s a queen. I think the world of her for real,” he said. “And to get to share a song like this with the person I’m actually in love with and actually dating is dope.”