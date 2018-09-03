‘Days Of Our Lives’ Fall Spoilers: Gabi’s Revenge Plot Leads To Shocking Consequences

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Gabi Hernandez’s (Camilla Banus) revenge plot will continue to play out throughout fall sweeps.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Gabi will keep right on meddling in the lives of Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller), Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), and Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher).

As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, Gabi was furious when Abigail, who was not in her right mind at the time, and Stefan framed her for Andre DiMera’s (Thaao Penghlis) murder. Gabi was sent to prison for the crime, which she did not commit, and her experience there was awful.

In addition to being away from her daughter, Arianna, Gabi was targeted by other prisoners who had beef with her and beaten badly. The beating ended up causing serious injuries, which required her to have surgery. The entire ordeal caused significant damage to Gabi’s body, and she was told it isn’t likely she’ll be able to have more children in the future.

So, when Gabi found out that Abigail was pregnant, and she didn’t know who the father was, she saw an opportunity. Gabi decided to switch the DNA test results that proved Abby’s husband, Chad, was the father of her child, to read that Chad’s brother, Stefan, fathered the baby. Abby was devastated when she learned the news, and the pregnancy is now tearing her marriage to Chad apart.

In the latest #DAYS, Abigail is upset to find Chad and Gabi in a close moment. https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/CK1PFvtAgo — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 15, 2018

In the upcoming weeks, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Gabi continues to manipulate Abby, Chad, and Stefan. However, when Abigail confides in her brother, JJ Devearux (Casey Moss) about Gabi’s strange behavior, he won’t know what to believe. JJ is very close with Gabi, and won’t want to think that she is causing problems for his sister. The entire situation will raise questions about Abby’s mental health yet again, and rumors are flying that Abigail’s alter-egos, Gabby and/or Dr. Laura, could be returning in the near future.

“Gabi continues her revenge plot against Abby but now it’s JJ who isn’t sure what or whom to believe when his sister thinks his former lover may be to blame for a lot that is going on with her — and Abby’s mental fitness ends up questioned again,” the outlet reports about what’s to come for Gabi and Abby this fall.

