Ja Rule Tweets Response To Eminem’s Diss On ‘Kamikaze’

Considering how many people he took on in his new album, Eminem might be receiving responses for quite a while.

Back in 2002, Ja Rule was feuding with Eminem’s label-mate 50 Cent. At the time, the rappers were trading insults back and forth, but things seriously heated up when Ja Rule brought Eminem’s daughter, Hailie, into the conversation.

Recently Eminem released a new album.

Kamikaze dropped, virtually without warning, on August 31. Since thin the album has spread far and wide across the internet, claiming top spots on streaming platform charts, like Spotify and Apple music. Eminem has also been trending on social media sites like Twitter.

According to Complex, Ja Rule recently took to his own Twitter, in responding to the Kamikaze song, “The Greatest.” In the song, Eminem mentions the rapper by name, indicating he hasn’t forgiven Ja Rule for bringing Hailie into the feud back in 2002.

God forbid I forget, go and jump out the window, somebody better child-proof it. Cause If I lose it we can rewind to some old Ja Rule s*** And I can remind m******f****** I still do s***.

Although it has been a couple of days since the album’s release, Ja Rule waited until earlier this morning to address the name-drop. He responded in a tweet that was brief, but made its point.

Guess that Halie line must be starting to hit home… ???? — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) September 2, 2018

In 2002, Ja Rule released the song “Loose Change.” On the track, he took things to a notably personal level when he made suggestions about how Eminem’s daughter, Hailie, might grow up. He also mentioned Kim Mathers, Eminem’s ex-wife.

Em, you claim your mother’s a crackead and Kim is a known s***. So what’s Hailie gonna be when she grows up?

Eminem also recently name-dropped hip-hop artist Machine Gun Kelly. He blatantly accused Kelly of using rapper Tech N9ne to take shots at Hailie and Eminem himself. Machine Gun Kelly has also mentioned Eminem’s daughter by name in Tweets, expressing that he found Hailie attractive. Eminem fired back at Kelly on Kamikaze in the song “Not Alike.”

Machine Gun Kelley responded, perhaps unexpectedly, by posting a video to his Instagram. In the video, Kelly is playing the track while seeming to celebrate by popping a champagne bottle and spraying it all over a bathroom. A look of joy appears to be present on the rapper’s face.

Conversely, rapper Hopsin recently took to his Facebook in expressing extreme gratitude for Eminem mentioning his name on Kamikaze. In the song “Fall,” Eminem seems to take pride in having inspired Hopsin.

Eminem is an influence Hopsin has been quick to confirm he is proud to have.,