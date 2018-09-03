Tracee Ellis Ross Celebrates Labor Day Weekend In Neon Green, Enjoys Tequila & A Swim

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross teases fans with just a glimpse of her toned physique in a post shared by the star on her Instagram on Sunday.

The post contains a series of two photos of the actress reclining on a couch, with her one hand behind her head. Ross looks stunning in a neon green outfit, showing off her defined arms and neckline in the spaghetti-strapped number. Ross accessorizes the look with gold earrings, and red lips, and slicked-back hair. In the first photo, Ross gazes into the camera. In the second photo she looks away toward the ceiling, revealing her elegant profile. She rests comfortably in front of blue pillows, and a green vase with spiral details appears behind the couch.

Ross posted the photos with a one-word caption, “NEON.” That was apparently enough for fans, who responded to the photograph with over 43,500 likes in 4 hours. Comments poured in praising the star’s beauty, as one user wrote, “Is there anything you can’t wear??” Another user posted, “I was going to say THIS is your color but now that I think about it literally every color is your color.” The neon green hue of Ross’s outfit seems to have captivated her fans, with another commenting, “So tan and gorgeous! I love that color on you. Who can just pull that color off?”

NEON A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Sep 2, 2018 at 3:52pm PDT

Ross has been enjoying her Labor Day weekend and sharing funny moments with her followers. Yesterday, the actress celebrated the start of her holiday vacation by posting a video of herself swimming in a pool. The video is a close up of Ross talking directly to the camera. She begins by saying, “It’s the first swim of the holiday weekend. The airplane hair is going to go for a dip.” Ross then reaches off camera, and her hand returns holding a glass. She coyly asks, “Is it dangerous to swim drunk?” The star then bursts into laughter while chastising herself, saying the joke was not funny, and that she was a lightweight. The video continues on with Ross finally taking a dip in the clear blue water. The video is captioned, “FIRST SWIM // starring tequila.”

FIRST SWIM // starring tequila A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Sep 1, 2018 at 2:00pm PDT

The video of Ross received over 1 million views and 6,900 comments, with fans laughing at her sense of humor and encouraging the star to enjoy her holiday.

As previously reported in Inquisitr, Ross has recently used her social media space to pay tribute to her family friends, the late Michael Jackson and Aretha Franklin. Ross has also used the posts to celebrate the talents of her legendary mother, the singer and actress Diana Ross.