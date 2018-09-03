Kourtney Kardashian Hints At Her Girl Crush Via Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account this week to hint at one of her girl crushes. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted multiple photos to her story this week, including some of actress Penelope Cruz.

According to a Sept. 2 report by OK! Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian posted multiple photos of Penelope Cruz, an Oscar winning actress who has starred in movies such as Blow, Pirates Of The Caribbean, Vanilla Sky, Gothika, and many more.

Cruz has been considered one of Hollywood’s sexiest leading ladies for years now. Penelope is seemingly an idol to Kourtney, who posted some stunning photos of Cruz with no caption.

Kourtney Kardashian posted one photo of Penelope Cruz from the movie, Everybody Knows, which her co-star, Javier Bardem. She also posted a photo of Cruz with Johnny Depp, whom she co-starred with in both Blow and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Kardashian never revealed why she posted the photos of Penelope. It could be that she has a girl crush on the actress, or that she was watching her movies. In addition, Kourtney’s only daughter is also named Penelope, which could be one of the reasons she loves the actress so much.

According to a recent report by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian may have more time to watch one of her favorite actresses’ movies now that she and her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima, have split. The reality star is said to be doing well adjusting to her new single life, and has no intentions of getting back together with her former beau.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Kardashian doesn’t want anything to do with Bendjima, and that she has even blocked his number so that she won’t have to deal with any of his drama.

“Kourtney doesn’t want anything to do with Younes anymore, she’s blocked his number and she doesn’t want to talk to him or text with him, she’s totally over it and he doesn’t feature in her future at all. Right now Kourtney is focusing on herself, her children, and repairing the relationship with her sisters which has definitely suffered over the past few months. Kourtney is actually feeling great right now, she’s in the best shape of her life, she feels like she really has her head together, and she’s really excited about the future,” an insider dished.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on Sunday nights on E!.