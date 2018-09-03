WWE News: WWE Ranks The 10 Best Factions Of All Time, And Some Fans Aren’t Happy With The Shield’s Position

From the NWO and the Four Horsemen in WCW, to Evolution and D-Generation X in the WWE, factions have been a ubiquitous part of professional wrestling for decades. Recently, The Shield (Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins) reunited on WWE Raw, and there’s little arguing that the trio of wrestlers are very popular. However, some wrestling fans are making an argument on how The Shield was ranked by the WWE in a Top 10 list of best factions.

As Wrestling Inc. reported, the WWE recently posted their rankings of the 10 all-time best wrestling factions on social media, and it was a who’s who of stables. The WWE posted on Instagram the rankings of the best factions, and like many Top 10 lists, the results are causing quite a stir among fans. Below are the list of factions in the order that they ranked, as well as the members of each stable that were listed.

The Undisputed Era: Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong.

The Freebirds: Terry Gordy, Michael Hayes, and Buddy Roberts.

Nexus: Michael Tarver, Justin Gabriel, Wade Barrett, Heath Slater, and David Otunga.

The Hart Foundation: Owen Hart, Brian Pillman, Bret “The Hitman” Hart, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, and The British Bulldog.

The New Day: Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E.

Evolution: Randy Orton, Ric Flair, Triple H, and Batista.

NWO: Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Hulk Hogan.

D-Generation X: X-Pac, The Road Dog, Triple H, and Billy Gunn.

The Four Horsemen: Arn Anderson, Barry Windham, Ric Flair, and Tully Blanchard.

The Shield: Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins.

The Shield is really the most dominant stable since the Four Horsemen… (No, I'm not counting DX, Ministry or NWO…and this is just MY opinion)…and the only stable that I can remember that has never added anybody else..just been them 3. pic.twitter.com/OwDCdrhaMs — Universal Champion Roman Reigns! (@RomanFan2010) August 25, 2018

While many Shield fans support the stable taking the No. 1 position, other wrestling fans took to social media to express their outrage that the WWE ranked the trio above the likes of The NWO, The Four Horsemen, and D-Generation X. Other fans said that The Bullet Club deserved to be on the list, but most of the WWE universe seemingly couldn’t get over the fact The Shield were the top dogs on the list.

Prisoner of the moment fans really want The Shield to be the best like NWO, Four Horsemen, and DX didn't literally change the history of the business lol. Shield ain't nowhere close to that man. Its wild people saying they GOAT. The GOAT? — True God® (DAR) (@TrueGodImmortal) September 3, 2018

Omg, this is so bad. The Shield over the Four HORSEMEN????? — Cub Carson (@CubCarson) September 3, 2018

So, according to the WWE, The Shield is the No. 1 faction of all time. Even over the nWo, Four Horsemen, The Hart Foundation, DX, and several others in the top 10. The only reason why WWE chose The Shield to be No. 1 is because of Roman Reigns. They are obsessed with Roman. — Errick (@Errick_1291) September 3, 2018

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose debuted as The Shield in November of 2012 at the Survivor Series pay-per-view. The trio were given a huge push for the better part of two years, but eventually they split when Rollins turned heel and betrayed his team. The Shield had a brief reunion in 2017, and just roughly two weeks ago, they once again joined forces. Because the team only had a brief run compared to other factions like The Four Horsemen, and many fans assuming that this list is designed to get Roman Reigns over, The Shield taking the top spot on the WWE has sparked quite the debate among fans.