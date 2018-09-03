Keanu Reeves Celebrates Fifty-Fourth Birthday As ‘Destination Wedding’ Charms Critics and Fans

Actor and perennial heartthrob Keanu Reeves turns fifty-four today. According to Jezebel, the Beirut-born, Canadian actor continues to charm fans and audiences with his laid-back approach to acting. In an interview with Esquire UK, as Jezebel previously reported, Reeves explained that he continues to work on his craft and career because it’s just what he does.

“Yeah. I don’t have anything better to do! I have nothing going on! I have no life! It’s just going to work and preparation.”

Keanu Reeves was recently the subject of media buzz thanks to his friend and Destination Wedding co-star, Winona Ryder. As previously reported in Inquisitr, Ryder revealed that as part of their work together in the 1992 horror film Dracula, Reeves and Ryder had a mock wedding ceremony that may have accidentally been the real deal. Ryder said that director Francis Ford Coppola used a Romanian priest while shooting the scene, meaning that the two may have actually been married for the past 26 years.

Per IMDB, Destination Wedding is a 2018 movie about two wedding guests, Lindsey (Ryder) and Frank (Reeves) who develop a bond despite their general unpleasantness. The movie is directed by Victor Levin, who is known as the producer of the legendary TV series Mad Men in 2012, and the 90s hit sitcom Mad About You during the years 1994-1999. Destination Wedding was released in the U.S. on August 24.

Winona Ryder says she married Keanu Reeves for real on the set of 'Dracula' https://t.co/ztaylCY20L — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 18, 2018

On Friday, a reviewer at Roger Ebert gave the movie 3 stars, commenting positively on the chemistry between Ryder and Reeves.

“But when Frank and Lindsey are annoying each other most, Reeves and Ryder still have an easy charm and a sparkling chemistry together that gives their characters’ anxieties enough good humor to keep us on their side.”

Fans took to social media to celebrate the actor’s big day. One user posted a fan art image of Reeves in the hit movie John Wick, with the caption, “Happy Birthday to the unstoppable Keanu Reeves. Age 54 today. #KeanuReeves #JohnWick poster art by @DenysCowan, myself, colors by @bettieb.”

Reeves is definitely known for his striking good looks in addition to his acting abilities, and of course, many fans shared some of their favorite shots of the handsome star. One user commented, ” Happy Birthday, Keanu Reeves! To celebrate his 54th, here he is looking delicious.”

Happy Birthday, Keanu Reeves! To celebrate his 54th, here he is looking delicious. pic.twitter.com/lcbUAumswV — Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) September 2, 2018

Reeves has won over writers and critics over the years with his choice of roles and uncanny abilities at revealing complex emotions. One user tweeted, “Today is immortal vampire king, Keanu Reeves’ 54th birthday. No living actor brings me more joy than him. Here’s an in-depth essay I wrote a while ago about his grace, physicality, and singular ability to communicate loneliness as an actor.”