‘I’m A Transformer Now,’ John Krasinski Jokes About His Robotic Knee

John Krasinski has moved a long way from his days as the awkward-yet-sweet Jim Halpert, and his career — and body — are reflecting that shift. The star of A Quiet Place has beefed up a lot for his recent roles, and his hard work shows. In fact, a side-by-side comparison of Jim Halpert and Jack Ryan, it’s obvious that Krasinski’s latter role could tear the former in half.

Not to say his intense workout regime and strenuous work on the Amazon series Jack Ryan didn’t come without sacrifice. In fact, Krasinski suffered a serious knee injury on set and had to be rushed back to the United States for surgery. According to an interview with E! News, John said the injury was rather serious.

“I shattered my knee in four places. It was really painful.”

Luckily, he was back on his feet rather quickly — though he had some help from modern medicine. The future is now, and it combines advanced technology and knee joints. “This is all robotic,” Krasinski joked, pointing at his leg. “I’m a Transformer now.”

He seems to be walking fine, and enjoys his new status as a cyborg celebrity. Jack Ryan premiered on Amazon video a few days ago, and Krasinski is certainly impressive in the role.

Not everyone is enjoying Krasinski’s new, “mad buff” body, however. According to The Cut, his wife Emily Blunt misses her husband’s softer “dadbod.” While we’re sure she loves her husband regardless of his physique — they seem very much in love at a glance — John joked about her dislike for his new muscle tone on The Late Show.

“[Emily] hates it,” Krasinski joked during the live show. “She would way prefer to have the doughy guy back.”

Many fans of Krasinski’s new look don’t agree, but it is strange to see such a buff version of John on the big screen. Krasinski says the transformation took a lot of blood, sweat, and tears. “[Before training,] I couldn’t do one pull-up,” he said in an interview about his 2016 film 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.

It’s been a long road towards the fit body he has now, but the hard work has paid off in a big way. Krasinski is breaking free of Jim Halpert in more ways than one, ditching the paper salesman’s lanky image and awkward flirting. He’s entering a more confident chapter of his career, and we’re excited to see where it takes him.