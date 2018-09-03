Police Searching For Dimas Coronado Who Abducted His Two Sons After Killing Their Pregnant Mother

An arrest warrant has been issued for Coronado and an Amber Alert for the two boys.

Phoenix police say 47-year-old Dimas Coronado shot and killed his wife, 24-year-old Oralia Nunez, and another man, 34-year-old Omar Gonzalez early Saturday morning before abducting their children. The Washington Post describes the man as a renter of the home where they were found. Nunez was eight-months pregnant with another child. Coronado was the father. Police have issued a warrant for his arrest and an Amber Alert for the children in both the U.S. and Mexico. Once apprehended, Coronado is expected to be charged with three counts of homicide. Sergeant Armando Carbajal of the Phoenix Police Department said that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police report that they received a call about 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning about a double shooting. CBS News reports that when they arrived, they found Nunez and Gonzalez dead and the boys, 8-year-old Victor Coronado-Nunez and 5-year-old Jonathan Coronado-Nunez, missing. Nunez’s roommate told police that she had discovered the dead bodies when she returned home from work. Gonzalez was declared dead at the scene. Nunez was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Coronado and Nunez had been living apart for several months but were still married and had been for nine years. It was a relationship known to have involved domestic violence. Nunez was reportedly afraid of Coronado because of her fight for custody of their two sons.

Here are updated photos of Victor and Jonathan Nunez-Coronado, subjects of today's Amber Alert, and their father, Dimas Coronado, who is suspected of taking them.

CALL (602) 262-6151 with info. pic.twitter.com/XBFTnkzRSN — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) September 1, 2018

Coronado and his sons remain missing, and both U.S. and Mexico authorities are looking for Coronado. The Amber Alert initially indicated that Coronado was driving a white 2009 Chevy pickup truck, but that vehicle was found not far from the crime scene within hours with no trace of either the boys or their father. Officials now believe Coronado fled in a light green Ford pickup truck with a white camper shell on its bed. It’s license plate is from the State of Chihuahua and bears the number ZUD 7164.

AZ Family describes Dimas Coronado as 5-foot-6 and about 190 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Jonathan Coronado-Nunez is 3-foot-6, about 45 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Victor Coronado-Nunez is 3-foot-6 and weighs about 60 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes like his brother.

Authorities are asking for the assistance of the public and ask that anyone with information that may lead police to Coronado are asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers can call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).