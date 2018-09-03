‘One Piece’ Chapter 917 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking A One Week Break

One Piece Chapter 917 won’t be coming out as soon since popular manga creator Eiichiro Oda decided to take a one week break. The upcoming chapter is expected to feature the continuation of Monkey D. Luffy’s plan to save his friend Tama from the hands of Emperor Kaido’s subordinates. Will Luffy, Zoro, and O-Kiku succeed in their mission?

One Piece Chapter 916, which is currently available on Mangastream, showed the sumo wrestling match between Luffy and Urashima, the Yokozuna of the Flower City. The Strawhat Pirates were left with no choice but to fight Urashima since he’s about to kill O-Kiku for cutting off his top knot. For Samurais, cutting off the top knot means that Urashima will undergo a dramatic demotion in his social status.

As expected, Luffy easily won the fight, not getting a scratch from the formerly undefeated Urashima. Luffy sent him flying to the house of Emperor Kaido’s headliner Holdem, who is trying to get something out of Tama’s cheek. One Piece Chapter 916 revealed that Urashima and Holdem were brothers. Luffy, Zoro, and O-Kiku continue to wreak havoc at Bakura town to easily get the attention of Tama’s kidnappers.

Emperor Kaido’s headliner Basil Hawkins heard the news and immediately headed to Bakura town. He also warned his allies not to engage in a fight with the Strawhat Pirates since they are out of their league. Watching near the center of the commotion, Trafalgar D. Water Law expressed deep concern with what the Strawhats are doing.

‘One Piece’ Chapter 917 Release Date, Spoilers: Luffy & Zoro Fight as One Since Forever – EconoTimes https://t.co/5fid5Wiq4x via @ — Primadonna (@primadonnamagph) September 1, 2018

In the final page of One Piece Chapter 916, Luffy, Zoro, and O-Kiku finally faced Holdem. Hawkins is also already near their location. Holdem threatened Luffy not to move or the lion in his stomach will cut Tama’s body in half. However, Luffy doesn’t seem worried that Tama will be harmed and looked very confident that he can save his ninja friend.

Now that Hawkins is set to join Holdem, the clash between the Strawhat Pirates and the Beast Pirates looks inevitable. However, knowing that it is Eiichiro Oda who writes One Piece, there is a strong possibility that something unexpected will happen in the upcoming chapter. Law could probably use his power to save Tama and transfer Luffy, Zoro, and O-Kiku to another location. By doing that, they could prevent themselves from being further noticed by the Beast Pirates. The Strawhat Pirates and their allies will need to make preparations before engaging in an all-out war against Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates.