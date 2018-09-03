Chrissy Teigen Posts Very Revealing Selfie As She Works On Mystery Christmas Project

Fans speculate that she could be working with husband John Legend on his new Christmas album.

Chrissy Teigen had plenty to show fans as she posed in just a bra and Spanx for a Christmas special — but she isn’t giving away much information about what exactly she’s doing it for.

The Lip Sync Battle star took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her preparations for the project, which left the mother of two pretty sweaty.

“This is pure moisture,” Chrissy joked on her Insta-story as she adjusted her bra. “We’re pretending it’s Christmas. It’s so hot out.”

She then posted another video where the bra was gone and she was covered only by a strategically placed towel. In the final video of her story, Chrissy danced in a pink dress — though it’s not clear if that’s part of the same Christmas project.

It’s possible that Chrissy Teigen’s Christmas attire is related to her husband’s new album. Back in August, Chrissy posted an Insta-story that showed her husband working on his Christmas record, which includes a cover of CeeLo Green’s “That’s What Christmas Means To Me.”

Chrissy dropped some other hints about the album earlier in the summer, while the family (including newborn Miles) went to Bali for a vacation.

“In a tropical paradise…,” she wrote on Twitter. “John excitedly listening to his Christmas album every day all day. He’s very excited for you guys to hear!”

In a tropical paradise. August. John excitedly listening to his Christmas album every day all day. He’s very excited for you guys to hear! pic.twitter.com/8pLfZkXN6L — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 31, 2018

That left fans to speculate what Chrissy Teigen could be contributing to the Christmas album and why she needed to go through such a makeup and wardrobe regimen in the heat of summer.

This would not be the first time that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have embarked on a Christmas project together. Back in 2016, they were tapped for The Toycracker, an eight-minute remake of The Nutcracker in a project sponsored by Target and debuting during ABC’s broadcast premiere of Frozen.

As Fast Company noted, the project starred “Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as the Nutcracker and Rat King, respectively, and toys like Barbie, Elmo, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Lego Batman standing in for the gingerbread soldiers. Other collaborators include Tony-nominated lyricist Benj Pasek, Grammy-winning musical producer Ariel Rechtshaid, and frequent Wes Anderson cinematographer Robert Yeoman.”

John Legend Announces Upcoming Christmas Album, Talks Being Vocal Against Trump, Friendship With Kanye West & More https://t.co/KuYwVqdFyc pic.twitter.com/fZmjl1DinU — WBMN Groovin' 24/7 (@WBMN247) September 1, 2018

Since then, Chrissy Teigen has continued to expand her television work, taking on a role as a commentator for Lip Sync Battle. But fans who want to find out what role she has to play in the still unnamed Christmas project will likely have to wait to find out.