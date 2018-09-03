Emma Stone ‘Can’t Imagine’ Her Life Without Ryan Gosling

After starring in three films together, it would be difficult to believe Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone aren’t friends. They’ve received several awards for their performances together, and have an undeniable chemistry while acting. Despite playing love interests in Crazy, Stupid, Love and La La Land, the two have maintained a strong platonic relationship.

Their friendship is no secret, either. According to E! News, Emma Stone recently opened up about how much Ryan means to her, both as a friend and an inspiration.

“He’s such a great person to work with because he’s so collaborative and excited about the process. He’s taught me a lot about being really generous. He’s so special. It makes me emotional.”

Emma goes on to talk about how much Gosling has helped her career as an actress, and encouraged her as a friend. He’s a force of good in her life, and she “can’t even imagine what [her] life would be without Ryan.”

According to ET Online, their relationship has always been a positive one, with them immediately striking up a friendship while working together.

“We really hit it off,” Emma said in an interview. “We’ve been just pals ever since. He is a wonderful person, but also an incredible actor.”

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone together backstage at the 89th Annual Academy Awards. Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Ryan Gosling feels the same way about Emma, even talking fondly about their work together. In one interview, he talked about how nice it was that he and Stone got to work together so often, saying that his job became easier when he was working with friends.

“It’s great to work with people you know,” he said, in regards to working with Stone. “I think it brings the best out of them because you know one another, and you are able to help each other in a way that you can’t if you’re strangers.”

Their friendship goes beyond sweet compliments in interviews, however. As reported by the Cut, the two were even seen sharing frozen yogurt together, and they regularly joke about slip-ups on set. They even put their feet down on the Hollywood Boulevard — literally. The two of them had their hand and footprints cemented together, and there’s video evidence of the two giggling the entire time.

The two aren’t big on social media, so there aren’t any Twitter shout-outs or Instagram posts to show off. Despite that, we’re all pretty sure that they keep in touch in other ways. Here’s to hoping they headline together again.