‘All In’ Results: Cody Vs. Nick Aldis For The NWA Heavyweight Championship Had 10,000 Fans On Their Feet

All In aired live on Saturday night from the Sears Centre Arena in Chicago on the FITE network, and both fans and pundits alike have been giving the independent wrestling pay-per-view huge praises. The Elite (Cody and brothers Matt and Nick Jackson) used their own money to throw the event, and among the many matches on the card, the “American Nightmare” Cody squared off against Nick Aldis for the NWA Heavyweight Championship. Many fans felt that this should have been the main event, but as the Inquisitr reported, Cody wanted to give that spot to Rey Mysterio. Regardless of the position on the card, most fans considered the NWA Championship match the real main event of All In.

This match and the All In event were reportedly very special to Cody Runnels, formerly known as Cody Rhodes in the WWE; Cody’s dad, wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes (real name Virgil Runnels), was a promoter, booker, and wrestler. The “American Dream” Dusty Rhodes not only booked and promoted numerous matches and events for the NWA, he was also a three-time NWA Heavyweight champion. This was the first time that Cody had ever booked and promoted a wrestling event, and it was also the first time he wrestled to challenge for the title that his dad helped make famous. Because of the rich history behind the NWA title and the Rhodes name, fans were on their feet during “The American Nightmare’s” match against Nick Aldis.

Bleacher Report describes the ending moments of the nail-biting contest.

“His forehead bleeding, his body broken, Cody looked out at Brandi, who tried to talk him out of continuing. Her pleas fell on deaf ears, and the American Nightmare fell to a piledriver for a count of two. Aldis, rolling, scaled the ropes. With Brandi covering the fallen body of her husband, Aldis launched himself across the ring and delivered an elbow drop to the back of the Bullet Queen. As the action picked up and counters became prominent, Rhodes stacked Aldis up and scored the win and title with a roll-up.”

I didn’t get to see All In, but this pleases me. I loved Dusty. I love the NWA title. I love what Cody has become. #Dream pic.twitter.com/FXNmhlvApr — Jonel (@RadioJNJ) September 2, 2018

The crowd erupted, and cheers echoed throughout the Sears Centre Arena when the “American Nightmare” won the NWA Heavyweight Championship. Cody was crying as he held the title in his hands, the same championship that his dad once wore around his waist. Many fans not only saw this match as a tribute to Dusty Rhodes, but also as a career-making moment for Cody Rhodes.

I have no shame at all in saying I cried. Congratulations to the NEW NWA World Heavyweight Champion!! CODY!! The American Dream is looking down smiling! #DREAM #Legacy #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/eJVjJliHF8 — TurnbuckleTopics (@TT_4You) September 2, 2018

