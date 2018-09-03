‘Days Of Our Lives’ Fall Spoilers: Sami Searches For EJ, Finds Something Shocking

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) will be frantically searching for her husband, EJ DiMera, and with fall sweeps just ahead, fans could be in for some shocking surprises.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives viewers watched as Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) recently blew back into Salem to cause some major trouble at John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans’ (Deidre Hall) wedding. Kristen caused chaos with Sami, who ended up shooting her mother, Marlena, amid all of the controversy.

Kristen told Sami that if she fired the gun during the wedding, she would tell her where she could find her husband, EJ DiMera (formerly James Scott), whom she claimed was still alive and well out there somewhere.

Now, Days of our Lives fans will see Sami set out to find EJ once and for all. In addition, her twin brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), will go on a search of his own. After Eric’s fiancé, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), told him the truth about why the love of his life, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) left Salem, he’ll set out to find her.

Eric’s search for Nicole will reportedly intersect with Sami’s search for EJ, and the two will find something stunning.

“While Eric searches for Nicole, his twin Sami searches for her lost love — EJ. The two stories will intersect at some point in a very surprising way that affects them both — and many others in town,” the outlet reports.

Some Days of our Lives fans believe that EJ and Nicole could be together, which would be completely shocking. The characters do have a history together. Not only did they used to be married, but EJ once believed that he shared a child with Nicole, who tricked him into thinking she was pregnant with his child.

Meanwhile, if EJ DiMera was brought back to life with Dr. Rolf’s serum, just like Will Horton (Chandler Massey), he may have lost his memory. If EJ can’t remember anything, Nicole may have manipulated him to believe that they should be together, which could mean that he is also helping Nicole raise her daughter, Holly, who was fathered by Nicole’s late fiancé, Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian).

Days of our Lives fans can see all the drama go down all fall long when the soap opera airs weekday afternoons on NBC. Check your local listings for time.