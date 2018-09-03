‘Big Brother 20’ Spoilers: Houseguests Are Annoyed With JC’s Gameplay

Forget the scandals, the 'BB' houseguests are over JC for another reason.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 20.

Despite much of the Big Brother fandom expressing disdain for JC Mounduix over his questionable antics in the house, the players of the game are starting to dislike the dancer for different reasons. As The Inquisitr previously reported, JC is the only member of the Big Brother house who has not won a competition or been placed on the block. It’s unusual for a houseguest to make it to Week 10 without being thrown on the block at one point in time, but JC is playing a game that has kept him off.

JC was almost placed on the block in Week 4 as a replacement nominee but after begging HOH Sam Bledsoe not to do it at the ceremony, she backtracked and ended up nominating Angie “Rockstar” Lantry.

Big Brother Daily detailed conversations from the live feeds between Angela Rummans, Brett Robinson, and Kaycee Clark yesterday just before the Power of Veto competition. The three members of “Level 6” were complaining to one another about JC’s gameplay. Brett felt JC was going to throw the upcoming POV competition. Angela and Kaycee agreed that JC gives up in every competition and both women find it very annoying.

JC appeared to give up in the Week 10 Head of Household competition where houseguests had to hang onto ropes as they were slung into obstacles. The dancer dropped almost immediately, only heightening “Level 6” members suspicions that JC does not try at all in any competition.

Angela then commented that it was annoying that “Level 6” keeps JC safe every week, despite the fact that he’s not even in their alliance. Kaycee then suggested that JC needs to feel the heat of being on the block, and would prefer that he go up as a replacement nominee should Haleigh or Scottie be pulled off.

JC has been working with “Level 6” for most of the game, despite staying friendly with most of “The Hive” alliance members. He is completely unaware of the actual “Level 6” alliance and thinks he’s a part of a bigger group that doesn’t really exist.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, Kaycee won the POV on Saturday and appears to want to keep the nominations the same. This would mean JC would stay safe for another week, but the dancer is now officially on the radar of “Level 6” alliance members.

Big Brother airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST, and every Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.