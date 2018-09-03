4-Year-Old Girl Catches Life-Threatening Infection By Playing In Shoes While Barefoot

Doctors were able to save the Wales girl's life.

A 4-year-old girl from Wales nearly died after she tried on a pair of shoes while barefoot and contracted a serious infection.

The incident took place in the U.K., where Sienna Rasul fell ill the day after putting new shoes on her bare feet as she played outside. As the Sun reported, the shoes likely rubbed up against the girl’s bare foot, leaving an abrasion that allowed the potentially deadly bacteria to enter her body.

The condition turned into sepsis, and Sienna was taken to a hospital.

“I was really shocked when the doctors said it was from trying on new shoes,” said her mother, Jodie Thomas. “I’ve been worried sick, they’ve had to drain all the poison from her leg. Normally she would have socks on but it’s summertime so she was wearing sandals.”

The girl’s mother added that Sienna ended up grabbing a friend’s shoes while they played. Jodie said she knew something was wrong when her daughter started screaming in agony the day after wearing the shoes, while the family was out on a shopping trip.

Doctors were worried that the girl may have needed her foot amputated, but they were ultimately able to drain the infection and save the girl’s life.

This is not the only bizarre infection to make the news this summer. In Wisconsin, a 48-year-old man needed all four of his limbs amputated after contracting a deadly blood infection from allowing his dog to lick him.

As Fox News reported, Greg Manteufel contracted Capnocytophaga canimorsus, a bacteria found in dog and cat saliva. Manteufel’s condition turned into sepsis, leading surgeons to remove parts of the man’s hands that had been infected. The infection continued to spread, and eventually surgeons also had to amputate his arms to the elbow and his legs as well.

This is a frightening reminder of how #sepsis can affect anyone. But, parents, it’s ok to visit shoe shops!!! https://t.co/vvKRWpGeSq — Dr. Ron Daniels BEM (@SepsisUK) August 29, 2018

He is not the person to fall ill from the rare infection. As CBS News reported, another woman in England fell ill after a dog lick.

“This is an organism carried in the mouths of dog and it causes a very bad sepsis infection. But it’s usually in people who are immuno-compromised and usually follows a dog bite. But this is unusual because it was a lick,” Dr. Bruce Farber, chief of infectious diseases at North Shore University Hospital and Long Island Jewish Medical Center, told CBS News.

In Wales, Sienna Rasul was eventually released from the hospital but was still being monitored at home.