‘Big Brother 20’ Spoilers: Scottie Reveals Jury House Plan For Selecting Winner

Now that he's back in the house, Scottie is spilling details on Jury House discussions.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 20.

Scottie Salton has won his way back into the Big Brother house after beating Faysal Shafaat, Bayleigh Dayton, and Angie “Rockstar” Lantry in the Jury Battle Back competition. After spending a week in the jury house, Scottie is now revealing some of the details of his conversations with Bayleigh and Rockstar with the houseguests still in the game. It’s a daring game move, but one Scottie hopes will keep him in the house.

According to Big Brother Daily, Scottie has revealed to Haleigh Broucher that the jury members have been working on a plan to decide who is going to win Big Brother. Scottie claims that he, Rockstar, and Bayleigh have devised a plan to all vote for the same person no matter what comes on finale night. The threesome agreed to rope two more jury members into their alliance to ensure that the vote goes at least five-to-four when it’s time for the final vote.

This pitch has likely already been delivered to Faysal, who is currently the third member in the jury house since Scottie left on Thursday. Faysal was in an alliance with Rockstar, Bayleigh, and Scottie before they were all evicted, so this plan might just work out. Since the entire “The Hive” alliance has been picked off each week by “Level 6,” they will be the majority in the Jury House. Scottie and Haleigh, the last two members of “The Hive” in the BB house, are currently sitting on the block and will not be pulled off by POV winner Kaycee Clark. With one of them guaranteed to go home in Week 10, Bayleigh and Rockstar’s plan could very well work out.

Hugs don’t last long in the #BB20 house. Tune in NOW! pic.twitter.com/4oHjUvjulH — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 2, 2018

Scottie also revealed to Haleigh yesterday that he plans on bringing this plan up during either his Veto meeting speech or the live eviction speech this week. This could affect the way the remaining houseguests play their game, but might just be wasted energy from Scottie.

If Haleigh and Scottie both end up in the jury house, this would be a solid group of five who could follow the plan to vote the same way and pick the winner of Big Brother.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Scottie has also revealed to some of the houseguests that he believes it’s going to be a bitter jury, one that votes based off of emotions and not gameplay.

Big Brother airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST, and every Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.