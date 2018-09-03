Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Name Their Adopted Rescue Dog After First Royal Tour

The newly-married Royals have selected a rather compelling name for their rescue dog.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have picked a name for their adopted rescue dog, a black Labrador retriever. The new addition to the Sussex’s home seems to be doing quite well with the royal couple. For their part, the Duke and Duchess seem to have chosen to show their love for the pup by picking a unique name to commemorate a special time in their married life.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex adopted a black Labrador retriever last month. According to The Daily Mail, the royal couple has decided to name their new addition to the family “Oz.” Sally Bedell Smith, a royal biographer, suggested that the name Oz was picked to commemorate Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first royal tour.

The recently married royals will be heading to Australia and New Zealand in October. They will be visiting Australia just as the opening of the Invictus Games in Sydney is about to start.

Those who have been following the couple’s relationship know that the Invictus Games play an important part in their relationship. After all, the 2017 Invictus Games was the first time the couple made a public appearance, reported People. The 2017 sports event would be the first day the couple openly shared their relationship with the public and announced that they were together.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship has grown fast and steady, leading up to their nuptials in May. Since their public appearance in last year’s Invictus Games, the couple has taken on other firsts, like adopting their first pet together. Now, the couple is embarking on another journey together: their first royal tour as a couple. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be attending the fourth Invictus Games set to start on October 20, 2018. The royal pair will be joined by the Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, 50, and his wife Crown Princess Mary, 46, reported The Express.

Given everything the newly-married royals have been through, it seems only fitting to tie everything together and name their dog Oz, which is a well-known nickname for Australia. Oz is derived from Aussie or Ozzie, other nicknames for the country down under. By calling their dog Oz, the couple seems to be commemorating yet another first in their marriage.

Besides their newly adopted black Labrador, Oz, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry have another furbaby in the house. Duchess Meghan brought Guy, a Beagle, who she also rescued. Guy was flown to London from Toronto where he lived with the former actress. Guy and Oz shared the Sussex’s Nottingham Cottage home at Kensington Palace. The dogs also go with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to their Cotswolds home.