Halle Berry Shares Rare Photo Of Daughter Nahla, Celebrates Labor Day Weekend

Halle Berry shared a special moment with fans on Sunday, as she posted a rarely-seen glimpse of her daughter on her Instagram profile.

Berry is very protective of her children, and helps shield them from the public eye on her social media as well. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Berry very rarely shows the faces of either of her children online. She recently shared an adorable photo of her son, Maceo-Robert, snuggling with Jackson, one of the family’s pet dogs. Berry has not posted a photo of her daughter, Nahla, in several months.

In Berry’s most recent Instagram post, Nahla is resting in a cute patterned bikini, kicking back this holiday weekend while seated against a wall that is drenched in golden sunlight. She rests her head on her bent knees, and her head is completely shielded by wearing a large woven sunhat with a straw-colored crown and a wide brim covered in black stripes and with circle embellishments around the edge.

“I know a girl, she puts the color in my world. #MomLife #LaborDayWeekend,” Berry captioned the photo. The caption contains lyrics from the 2003 hit “Daughters” by John Mayer, from his album, Heavier Things. The photo received over 38,300 likes in four hours, with hundreds of comments from fans.

Berry has shared a few other moments from her restful holiday weekend over the past few days with her 3.4 million Instagram followers. Her previous photo was shared this morning, and is a close up of the star, with her eyes closed and lit by soft sunlight, drinking tea from a glass and enjoying “Morning #QuietTime.”

Morning #QuietTime ☀️☕️ A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Sep 2, 2018 at 7:32am PDT

Berry kicked off her Labor Day celebrations with a photo yesterday of a plant in silhouette in front of the golden sun. Berry captioned the photo, “Let the festivities begin #LaborDayWeekend #NaturalBeauty #GoldenHour.”

The last time fans caught a glimpse of Nahla on Instagram was earlier this summer, when Berry posted with her two children watching a gorgeous sunset from a boat, tagged in Bora Bora, in French Polynesia. The trio peacefully gazes out onto the open water, with another boat appearing in the distance. The photo was captioned, “You’re not rich until you have something money can’t buy.”

The day prior, Berry also shared a photo of her daughter’s curly mane, with brown ringlets cascading down her back. The photo was captioned, “My little queen crowned in her curls,” and fans responded with over 80,000 likes.