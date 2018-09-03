‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Responds To Lala Kent’s Engagement

The reality stars are thrilled for their enemy-turned-bestie.

Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules is officially engaged to movie producer Randall Emmett. The Inquisitr shared all the details of Lala and Randall’s dreamy engagement in Mexico earlier today, and it was a celebration any couple would be jealous of. While the duo has been together for well over two years, they only went public in January of this year after Randall’s divorce to Ambyr Childers was finalized.

The 28-year-old is noticeably over the moon, as is Randall, who shared three photos from their engagement on his personal Instagram page this morning. Also extremely happy is the cast of Vanderpump Rules, who have shared their own thoughts of congratulations online and have been supporting the happy couple throughout the day.

After Lala posted to Instagram announcing her engagement, her co-stars were quick to comment underneath the photo.

“Yes yes YESSSSSSS!!!!!!!” Stassi Schroeder commented.

“Yayyyy!!! Congratulations loves!!!!” Brittany Cartwright added with several celebratory emojis.

Kristen Doute also added a comment with smiling and heart-eyed emojis, while Scheana Marie added a “WOOHOOOOOOO” to the bunch.

Stassi also shared a photo to her own Instagram page of her alongside Lala wishing her friend a happy birthday and joked about the size of her “small” ring. Kristen followed suit with a post dedicated to Lala and congratulated her on her engagement and expressed her excitement for the couple. Scheana mirrored the sentiments of her co-stars in a similar post dedicated to Lala.

In addition to the Vanderpump Rules cast, fellow Bravo star Dorinda Medley, of The Real Housewives of New York City, commented on Lala’s engagement post, saying Lala deserved “all the happiness in the world.”

Jonathan Cheban, the best friend of Kim Kardashian and self-proclaimed “Food God,” also congratulated Lala and Randall and admitted he couldn’t wait to celebrate with the happy couple.

Lala and Randall join Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor as the newest betrothed couple in the Vanderpump Rules universe. While Randall is not associated with the show whatsoever, he is often discussed among the group, but is only referred to as Lala’s “man” and not by his name. Lala’s engagement will likely not play out on Season 7 of the hit reality series since Randall has remained firm on staying off the show, but fans should get a look into the engagement from Lala’s perspective.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 is currently filming and is likely to return to television later this fall or winter.