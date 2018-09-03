Watch Edmonton Eskimos vs. Calgary Stampeders Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, See CFL Labor Day Classic

The top two teams in the CFL West, Alberta rivals Edmonton and Calgary, meet for the first time this season when the Eskimos and Stampeders face off in the Labor Day Classic.

The battle of Alberta comes to the Canadian Football League Labor Day Classic, and this time the game is more meaningful than in past years as the host Calgary Stampeders lead the CFL West Division with an 8-1 record, but their holiday opponent Edmonton Eskimos are behind them in second place at 6-4. So, winning the game that will live stream from Calgary will put the Eskimos in a good position to make a run at the top spot with what would be seven games remaining on their schedule.

Not only are the two teams battling it out for the CFL West lead, but the Labor Day game will mark the first time that the two rivals have met in the 2018 CFL campaign, according to the Edmonton Sun. The rivals will meet again in Week 13, and after that home-and-home series, they will meet no more — until, possibly, the playoffs.

“I wish we could play them three times every year, I think it would be great for the league but you take what the schedule dishes out and deal with it,” Edmonton Coach Jason Maas told The Sun.

“Obviously three regular-season and one playoff game would be just fine with me every year, but that stuff has to be scheduled that way.”

Calgary Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell has thrown for 20 touchdowns in his team’s first nine games. Rich Lam / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Edmonton Eskimos vs. Calgary Stampeders Labor Day Classic CFL divisional showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time at the 35,000-seat McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, on Monday, September 3. That kickoff time will be noon Pacific Daylight Time, 2 p.m. Central and 3 p.m. Eastern Time. Fans in the United Kingdom can log in to the live stream at 9 p.m. on Monday evening.

The game also features a matchup of the league’s top two quarterbacks, at least as far as throwing touchdowns are concerned. According to CFL stats, Calgary quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell has thrown 20 scores so far, but Edmonton signal-caller Mike Reilly has tallied 22 TDs.

Reilly also leads the league with 3,296 passing yards, while Mitchell is fourth on the aerial yardage leaderboard with 2,614 — stats which promise a high-flying air show in the annual Labor Day Classic.

The Eskimos will be trying to break their Labor Day curse, as well. As Global News reported, the Edmonton Eskimos have lost on Labor Day every year since 2011. In fact, the Edmonton team has not even held a lead in a Labor Day game since 2012.

CFL-leading QB Mike Reilly of the Edmonton Eskimos will try to break his team’s Labor Day curse. Trevor Hagan / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Labor Day Classic clash pitting the top two teams in the CFL West Division, the Edmonton Eskimos vs. Calgary Stampeders, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription sports network of the sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, football fans can watch the Eskimos vs. Stamps showdown at no charge.

Fans in Canada will need to register for a TSN subscription to watch a live stream of the Edmonton Eskimos vs. Calgary Stampeders matchup. In the United Kingdom, the CFL game will live stream via BT Sport. Viewers in other countries outside of Canada, the United States, and U.K. may purchase a live stream of Edmonton Eskimos vs. Calgary Stampeders from the CFL streaming service, which also offers international subscription packages for the 2018 Canadian Football League season.