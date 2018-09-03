Nick Jonas Takes Fiance Priyanka Chopra To One Of His Favorite Getaway Spots And It Is ‘Magical’

From one romantic getaway to another. The magic continues on for newly engaged couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. The two recently jetted off to Mexico and upon their return, Jonas whisked his fiancée off to one of his personal favorite getaway spots in California and the only word to describe it is “magical.”

On Sunday, People reported that Nick Jonas, 25, decided to share one of his all-time favorite spots — Mammoth Mountain — with his fiancée, Priyanka Chopra. The “Close” singer shared a photo of himself with a beer in hand and the beautiful mountains in the background that the Quantico alum, 36, snapped on Sunday to his Instagram.

“A man and the mountains. @priyankachopra,” he wrote.

It turns out, Mammoth Mountains is a destination the “Right Now” singer frequents a lot, as it is a serene place in which he can find “escape and unwind.” Jonas even completed the majority of his second studio album, Last Year Was Complicated, in the remote location.

Chopra followed suit by posting a photo of the gorgeous view from inside their ski resort home on her Instagram Story and captioned the image with one word, which said it all: “Magical.”

Prior to heading to the mountains, seemingly for the Labor Day Weekend, the couple was spotted enjoying a mini-vacation in Mexico, where they visited the cities of Cabo San Lucas and Guadalajara. Chopra also shared photos from that trip as well, which included the couple’s visit to an agave farm and a scene of cows coming up to their car.

The former Jonas Brothers performer and the famous Bollywood actress are the latest celebrity couple to have a quick engagement. The two accompanied one another to the 2017 Met Gala and kept in touch afterwards. The couple took their friendship to the next level in June and it wasn’t long after that engagement rumors began making their way into the media.

The couple officially confirmed their engagement in August via their Instagram pages, as both of their families celebrated in Chopra’s native India. However, it was reported that they actually became engaged in July on the Baywatch actress’s 36th birthday.

Chopra’s mother, Madhu, recently shared her thoughts on her daughter’s future husband during an interview with DNA India, and commended Jonas for being a “wonderful person” who is “calm and mature.”

As for what she thinks of the couple’s rushed engagement?

“I always trust Priyanka’s judgement; she’s not impulsive. She gave it a lot of thought and when she decided on something, I was sure it would be good,” she told the Indian publication.

There is no word yet as to when the couple plans on getting married, but it has been reported that Chopra does wish to have an “Indian wedding,” which her fiance completely supports.