Horror Icons Bill Moseley And Bill Oberst, Jr. Starring In Upcoming Puppet Horror Movie, ‘Handy Dandy’

‘3 From Hell’ doesn’t come out until 2019, but horror fans have a different movie starring the two horror stars to look forward to this Halloween.

One of the horror genre’s favorite actors has a another ambitious horror film set for release in time for the upcoming 2018 Halloween season, for those who can’t wait until next year to see the actor back in front of the camera.

After recently wrapping production with Rob Zombie on 3 From Hell, Bill Moseley is reportedly starring in a completely different horror trilogy being offered to horror fans this year. Handy Dandy, according to Horror News, is coming to audiences this fall and will feature Moseley in a prominent role.

Also fresh off the set of 3 From Hell and set to appear in Handy Dandy, is Bill Olberst, Jr. (Resolution, Pirates of the Carribean: On Stranger Tides). Olberst spoke highly of the upcoming project said to be filmed in the area of Detroit, Michigan. Olberst, Jr. also took time to praise his co-star and fellow horror icon, Bill Moseley.

“I’ve done a lot of horror films, guys, and I think you’re really going to like this one. It’s fun. There’s a lot of gore, brutality, really cute puppets…and it has Bill Moseley and the main puppet, Handy Dandy. That makes it pretty special.”

Don Borza is set to produce the movie with Jeff Broadstreet (Night of the Living Dead 3D) directing. J.S. Brinkley will reportedly be in charge of the script.

Boraz has told reporters that Handy Dandy is only the first of a trilogy of films which they plan to shoot in the Detroit area. He plans to debut the first of the three films at college campuses around the country this year.

Bill Oberst, Jr. John Sciulli / Getty Images

Oberst, Jr. will be playing the role of Mr. Jolly. The character is reportedly a 200-year-old evil magician who once starred on an old children’s television program. According to the report, Mr. Jolly stole the hearts of adults and children to preserve the lives of his family of puppets. When five people stumble upon the lair of Mr. Jolly, they fall prey to the sinister family of puppets.

Moseley’s role is said to be that of a man who must face his past in order to stop Mr. Jolly from claiming more innocent lives.

Bill Moseley first impressed horror audiences with his portrayal of Chop Top, the darkly comedic character in Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2. He went on to appear in a number of other horror films, including the Evil Dead sequel, Army of Darkness, and a remake of Night of the Living Dead.

Rob Zombie’s debut feature film, House of 1,000 Corpses and its sequel, The Devil’s Rejects, helped boost the career of Moseley, after both achievied cult-status among horror fans. The third entry to that franchise, 3 From Hell, is confirmed to feature the return of Bill Moseley to the character of Otis B. Driftwood.

Rob Zombie plans to release 3 From Hell in 2019.