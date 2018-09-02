Ariana Grande Says ‘I Love You London,’ Keeps Quiet On Aretha Franklin Funeral Buzz

Ariana Grande has revealed that she is on her way to London for a special performance. The singer has been performing intimate concerts at small venues since the release of her new album Sweetener. According to BigTop40, UK fans were initially disappointed after Grande only announced “Sweetener Sessions” performances in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. However, rumors started to swirl after the star hinted to a fan on social media that she would add a London stop.

Grande confirmed her rumored London appearance as she posted to her Instagram account on Sunday. The singer shared a black and white photograph, tagging photographer Jones Crow. The photo is of Grande sitting on stage in an over sized long sleeved shirt and thigh-high boots. The singer is seated on a stool with a microphone in one hand, her hair styled into her signature high-ponytail look. Behind the singer, the stage is set up with musical instruments, lights, and a lone musician.

Grande captioned the photo, “london i can’t wait to see u i love u.” The photo received over 412,000 likes and over 6,000 comments in the hour since it was posted. Fans are ecstatic about Grande’s arrival in London, with many sending messages of admiration for the star, and some users commenting that they were trying to win tickets to see her show.

One user commented, “I entered your competition on radio every time it came up and I didn’t win who else can relate :(.”

Another fan commented with additional details, “She performing at Koko in Camden on Tuesday night (4th September) Only way to get tickets is to win them with capital and you may get a chance to see her if you stand outside.”

Rather than focus on the London show announcement, other users commented about Grande’s recent media headlines. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Grande has been the center of attention since her performance of “Natural Woman” at the legendary singer Aretha Franklin’s funeral this past Friday. She received a lot of scrutiny for her choice of dress, which some deemed inappropriate for the occasion.

Social media chatter heated up after Bishop Charles H. Ellis III was accused by fans of groping the star on stage, and many enraged by the focus on her attire rather than on the behavior of the bishop. Fans continue to worry about Grande, as the star has been conspicuously silent in regards to the incident. One user commented on her recent London show post, “So were just gonna forget about that day and not address it?ok.”