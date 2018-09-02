Netflix is steadily refining the art of making anime.

The top 3 Netflix original anime released in 2018 are Devilman Crybaby, B: The Beginning, and Children of the Whales. According to Decider, the three anime listed above received relatively high ratings on Rotten Tomatoes and MyAnimeList, as well as excellent or favorable reviews on various websites.

1. Devilman Crybaby

The anime has been touted as Netflix’s best original anime to date. Devilman Crybaby has received a score of 8.00 on MyAnimeList and 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Polygon‘s Allegra Frank called the series a masterpiece. Frank applauds director Masaaki Yuasa’s work with the series.

The title explains quite a bit of the anime’s plot. The anime follows Akira Fudou, who is essentially a crybaby. Akira and his childhood friend, Ryou Asuka, try to find real-life devils. The two friends end up attending a wicked — literally — party at a place called Sabbath. One by one, each person at the party becomes possessed by a demon and become monsters. Akira ends up merging with a devil, Amon, to save Ryou. Unlike the others possessed, however, Akira makes Amon’s power his own and is known as a Devilman. Akira uses his newfound powers to fight threats to humanity and save those closest to him throughout the series.

2. B: The Beginning

This Netflix original anime ranks in second behind Devilman Crybaby. B: The Beginning received a score of 7.63 from MyAnimeList and 86 percent from Rotten Tomatoes. IGN‘s David Griffin gave the anime a favorable review, describing the storyline as intriguing and mysterious. Griffin was pleased with the anime’s art, action scenes, and character development, but was unimpressed by its villains.

The anime is set in a modern, technologically advanced nation called Cremona. B: The Beginning follows the protagonist, Keith, who is a genius investigator with the Royal Investigation Service, otherwise known as RIS. IGN draws a parallel between Keith and Sherlock Holmes, hence his nickname, Genie, which translates to Genius in German. Since every Holmes needs a Watson, Keith has Lily, a young RIS agent. The pair doesn’t always see eye-to-eye, but must work together to capture Killer B, a serial killer wreaking havoc in Cremona.

3. Children of the Whales

This anime wasn’t as well-received as Devilman Crybaby and B: The Beginning, but seemed to have been a minor hit for Netflix subscribers nonetheless. MyAnimeList gave Children of the Whales a score of 7.34. Rotten Tomatoes hasn’t given this Netflix original anime a rating yet. However, over 100 Netflix subscribers did rate the anime. Fifty-four users gave it five stars, 15 gave it four stars, and three gave it one star. According to Anime News Network‘s Theron Martin, the creators did a good job building the world of the anime and writing a compelling musical score for it. However, Children of Whales seems to rely too much on “stereotypical anime quirks.”

Children of the Whales is set in Mud Whale, a ship that wanders a sea of sand. The people living in Mud Whale have never come across another civilization in 93 years. Then one day they find a girl soldier they later call Lykos.