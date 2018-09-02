‘Big Brother’ Producers Did Not Agree On JC Mounduix’s Future In House, According To Spoiler Account

Production met Friday to debate the dancer's behavior.

JC Mounduix has been the most controversial contestant of Big Brother Season 20 by far. JC may not realize just how much of a ruckus he has caused on social media and outside of the house, but only relies on warnings from producers regarding his behavior. The Miami dancer is currently under fire for allegedly using the n-word yet again in the house, but it’s unclear if he is saying the slur or “snickers.” He has also been caught petting and kissing a houseguest while they slept, and poking at several contestants genitals throughout the season.

The 28-year-old was given a warning after his first use of the n-word, and now that live feeds video has surfaced of him possibly using the word yet again, Big Brother producers were forced to meet regarding his future in the house. As the Inquisitr reported this morning, head producer Allison Grodner gave a statement alleging the houseguests did not feel threatened or offended by JC’s behavior so they decided to let him stay in the house despite outrage from fans online.

A Big Brother spoiler account has given more insight into the meeting that producers had over JC and apparently not everyone was in agreement. @realvegas4sure is a popular Big Brother twitter account that documents what goes on behind the scenes of the popular reality series and gives insight into the production of the show. The account claims all the producers met over JC’s repeated use of the n-word and were not meeting to discuss his fondling of Tyler Crispen or his bathroom incident with Haleigh Broucher.

“Not all agreed JC should stay, but were outvoted,” the account claimed. “This was a producer vote, not CBS. CBS is the ‘end all’ but gives prod wide decision power.”

CBS has not made a comment about JC at this time, but if further malfeasance occurs they are likely to step in. Fans of the show are outraged at JC’s behavior and have been calling for his removal from the show since he first used an ice cream scoop on Kaycee Clark’s genitals at the beginning of the season.

#BB20 producers intervened when viewers accused JC of sexual misconduct. https://t.co/k1iBC6A7Mu — Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 1, 2018

“When will enough be enough? he has done far too many horrendous things throughout the season: n-word, multiple occurances [sic] of sexual assault, breaking have-not rules, not listening to production, slut-shaming. as a viewer and fan of this show, i’m both annoyed and disappointed,” one user tweeted.

Big Brother airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST, and every Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.