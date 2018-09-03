Experts think CBD gummies, oil, and even creams can help with inflammatory disorders too.

CBD (cannabidiol) oil, gummies, lotions, and more are being advertised on the internet, in magazines and other places. There are many claims being made that CBD can treat seemingly anything that ails you. CBD is legal in all 50 states as it is derived from hemp, and so it can be purchased in shops and online without the worry that the authorities will arrest you.

Recently, Katie Heaney took a look at CBD gummies for The Cut in the hope that it would help her anxiety. She explained that CBD products do not contain THC, which is the psychoactive component of the cannabis plant (marijuana).

Heaney was hoping to add CBD gummies or oil to her repertoire for anxiety attacks or other issues in addition to the antidepressants that she already takes, but she shared that people are also trying CBD for arthritis, chronic pain, nausea from chemo, and even Parkinson’s symptoms. She shared,

“As someone who relies on 40 milligrams of Prozac a day to keep my anxiety in check, plus the odd Xanax in the event of a panic attack (or air travel, which terrifies me), I’m always interested in affordable and ‘natural’ supplements which might help relieve my symptoms.”

She explains that she wasn’t trying to replace her daily medication, but perhaps add something that could help in a pinch.

Heaney placed orders from two different companies to see how the CBD affected her and whether or not it treated her symptoms. Diamond CBD Gummies was the first company she ordered from, and she receieved gummy watermelon slices. The directions said the serving size was “one or two gummies” so she figured she’d start with one. She related what happened next:

“I’d be hard-pressed to distinguish how I felt afterward from getting deeply stoned: I was “relaxed” to the point of catatonia, able to get up from my bed only for the pint of Ben & Jerry’s Chubby Hubby in my freezer. I ate it standing up, droopy-eyed, talking nonsense to my bewildered roommate.”

Dr. Gabrielle Francis, a naturopath, and chiropractor says that’s because at this time, CBD is largely unregulated, so it’s not always an apples to apples comparison when a product is labeled in milligrams.

“On the internet, people can get away with a lot of stuff.”

Next Heaney tried Hempgenix CBD Oil and Energy Boost Spray, which Dr. Francis sells. She wasn’t impressed with either product, and reports feeling little or nothing.

“My oil bottle suggested taking 20 drops to start, so I shot for ten, but it tasted so bad that I gave up after eight (consuming straight oil: not pleasant!).”

She described the spray as “less gross” but noticed no change.

Doctors say that the CBD being used in medical tests is a purified form of what is currently ending up in most gummies and lotions. Heaney suggests you proceed with caution, and always start at the lowest dose to see how you personally will react.