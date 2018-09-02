Apple Watch Series 4 Replaces iPhone As Most Exciting New Product At Upcoming Launch

Move over iPhone, the highly anticipated Apple Watch Series 4 is the new gadget that’s getting everyone’s attention.

The Apple Watch Series 4 has captured the attention of the press and tech analysts in the lead up to Apple’s product launch event later this month. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Apple’s big event is scheduled for September 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. Over the past week, Apple has announced the event date, and sent out media invitations that launched a flurry of tweets about possible hidden meanings in the invitation design. Over recent months, analysts have speculated about the next round of new products, which is expected to include three new iPhones and the Apple Watch Series 4.

The buzz around the launch event intensified as leaked photos of the new iPhone XS and XS Plus, and of the Apple Watch Series 4, made their way to the public. After many theories floated on social media, the source of the leak was revealed to come from within Apple itself. As the media invitations went out for the upcoming launch event, the company accidentally shared information and photos about the new products on a public server. The leaked information landed on 9to5Mac and other blogs.

The Apple Watch Series 4 has several new features. The new design features edge-to-edge display and a reduced bezel size. The new watch face can display more information than previous designs. While a new digital face has not been revealed yet, the analog watch face features eight complications around the time display and within the watch hands. It is likely that the new watch has an additional microphone, and modified Digital Crown and side buttons.

BGR reports that thanks to these new features and other anticipated enhancements, the most exciting new product at the upcoming launch event is the Apple Watch Series 4, rather than the iPhone for the first time. The watch is getting a major update, while the new iPhones are keeping the same features for the most part as previous models.

What do you think of the new complication-dense face coming to Apple Watch? [Poll] https://t.co/bR0fcJxVCK by @michaelpotuck pic.twitter.com/cjqM7ijeoy — 9to5Mac  (@9to5mac) August 30, 2018

Despite the buzz, there are some challenges facing the launch of the new Apple Watch Series 4. The Inquisitr also reported that new data from a leading market research firm suggests that consumers prefer the old design of the Series 1. Apple remains the top seller of smart watches, but the company’s market share reportedly declined from 48% to 41% over the past year. This puts some pressure on the Apple Watch Series 4 to measure up to its high expectations.