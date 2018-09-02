Donald Trump Is ‘Mentally Ill’ And Unfit To Be President, Says Former Vermont Governor Howard Dean

Dean joins a number of others who have questioned the mental capacities of the president.

Howard Dean isn’t afraid to share his medical opinion of President Donald Trump.

The former Vermont governor and Democratic National Committee chair, who is also a physician, said on Sunday that he believes Trump is suffering from a mental illness and an inability to think of anything beyond his own needs. As Newsweek reported, Dean said he believes Trump is suffering from narcissism that prevents him from being an effective president.

“I’ve long believed the president is mentally ill,” Dean said in an appearance on MSNBC (via Newsweek). “And I believe narcissism overcomes his ability to know, A, what’s good for the country, and B, what’s good for him.”

Dean noted that Trump doesn’t appear to have changed at all from his days as a business tycoon, saying his reputation hasn’t improved at all in decades.

“Trump has been an outlier since he’s been president and he’s not a particularly well respected person,” Dean explained. “He wasn’t very well respected when he was in business in New York and he’s not very well respected now.”

Dean added that he believes Trump is unfit to be president.

Howard Dean is not the only person to suggest that Donald Trump may be suffering from mental illness. A number of others have raised the same concern, including recent White House castoff Omarosa Manigault Newman.

Dr. Howard Dean explains Trump’s ‘narcissism’ during McCain’s funeral: ‘The president is mentally ill’ https://t.co/8gLvqGCdL0 — Raw Story (@RawStory) September 2, 2018

In a recent interview to pitch her tell-all book, Omarosa said that she regrets being part of an administration that actively worked to hide Trump’s mental decline from the public.

“I was complicit with this White House in deceiving this nation,” she said on NBC’s Meet the Press (via Politico). “They continue to deceive this nation by how mentally declined he is, about how difficult it is for him to process complex information, how he is not engaged in some of the most important decisions that impacts our country.”

A number of other medical professionals have shared the opinion that Donald Trump displays signs of mental illness, prompting a debate on whether it is appropriate for doctors who have not treated Trump to attempt a diagnosis of him. As USA Today reported, there are many who believe that Trump has telltale signs of borderline personality disorder, though others disagree or believe it is impossible to say without treating him directly.

For his part, Donald Trump has waved off any concerns about his mental illness and mental acuities, famously saying on Twitter that he is a “stable genius.”