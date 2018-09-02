‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Star Noah Centineo Reveals The Qualities His Ideal Woman Must Have

Noah Centineo has become quite the heartthrob since the release of Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, in which the 22-year-old actor plays the role of popular jock, Peter Kavinsky. In a recent interview with E! News, Centineo revealed the qualities his ideal woman must have.

Fans might recognize Noah Centineo for his breakout role as Jesus Adams-Foster in the Freeform family series, The Fosters, which came to an end after five seasons in June. Centineo joined the show in Season 3, replacing Jake T. Austin, who originally portrayed Jesus for the first two seasons.

Now that the series has ended, Centineo is diving head-first into the film world, and has landed his first major role opposite newcomer Lana Condor, as her love interest in the teenage rom-com.

As To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before continues to enjoy major success, fans might be keen to know what exactly Centineo is looking for in a woman in real life and as it turns out, there are only two qualities that the Florida native places at a high level.

“Someone who takes care of themselves and someone honest. Those are really the two big things for me,” he revealed.

What exactly does he mean by “someone who takes care of themselves?”

Centineo considers it to be a huge “turn off” when a woman doesn’t take care of herself “mentally, emotionally, hygiene or like just feeling good.”

When it comes to “someone honest,” this trait is pretty self-explanatory, but basically, Centineo wants a woman who has no problems being transparent.

So, if a woman is one that “shuts down and is passive aggressive as opposed to someone who could communicate how they feel,” chances are Centineo isn’t going to be interested.

Although he understands “how hard” it can be for some people to openly express themselves, Centineo shared that he can admit when he’s wrong.

While this is an age where many people seek the help of dating apps to meet potential mates, Centineo would rather keep it old-fashioned and “meet someone randomly.”

“I’d much rather meet someone randomly, like whether that’s me out doing something that I love to do, because if you’re out doing something that you love to do and you meet someone doing something they love to do then you’re doing things you love to do at the same place, then odds are you like the same things and you have similar interests to talk about.”

There was no denying the chemistry between Centineo and Condor’s characters in the film, but in real life, the actor refers to the actress as his “home girl”, as he revealed she is currently in a relationship.

“She’s in a relationship and super happy, he’s an amazing guy and she’s like so over the moon about it,” he dished.

In a recent interview with Elle, Condor spoke highly of her co-star saying, “Noah and I just have great chemistry. We’ve always been very connected.”

Centineo has another film, Sierra Burgess is a Loser, which will be released on Netflix this month. The movie stars Shannon Purser, who played Barbara in Season 1 of Netflix’s Stranger Things, as Centineo’s love interest.

Fans can watch To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before on Netflix now and they can catch Centineo in Sierra Burgess is a Loser when it premieres on Netflix on September 7.