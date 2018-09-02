‘All In’ Results: ‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell Wows Chicago Crowd While Battling Christopher Daniels

All In aired live on the FITE Network Saturday night from the Sears Centre Arena in Chicago. The Elite (Cody and brothers Matt and Nick Jackson) were the promoters for the indie event, and both fans and pundits alike regard this as the biggest independent professional wrestling event of all time. All In sold out the Sears Center Arena in record time, and many fans felt that the star-studded show had an essence similar to WWE’s WrestleMania.

As The Inquisitr reported, the All In pre-show, Zero Hour, aired live on WGN. All In: Zero Hour featured the over budget battle royal, where the winner would face Jay Lethal for the Ring of Honor Championship later in the evening. Flip Gordon won the over budget battle royal, which was just the start to an exciting night of professional wrestling, and actor Stephen Amell took part in the action.

It’s fitting that Amell would wrestle on All In, as he started his professional wrestling career by feuding with Cody when he was known in the WWE as Stardust, and Cody has also appeared in Arrow. Stephen Amell is an avid wrestling fan, and he began his in-ring career in 2015 at WWE SummerSlam.

The Arrow actor would wrestle in Ring of Honor in 2017, where he joined The Bullet Club and teamed with Cody, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), and the five wrestlers feuded with The Addiction (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian, Flip Gordon, and Scorpio Sky). All In marked Amell’s return to professional wrestling since his Ring of Honor stint, and the actor squared off against ring veteran Christopher Daniels, and wrestling legend Jerry Lynn was the referee.

Amell impressed both fans and pundits alike, as many people thought that the actor was still too green to perform a solid singles match, but that clearly wasn’t the case. Bleacher Report recalls the action of Stephen Amell facing Christopher Daniels.

“Amell knocked Daniels to the floor and onto a table. A high-risk dive did not pay off as Amell crashed through a table that Daniels had vacated a second before. Demanding a winner, referee Jerry Lynn threw both men in the ring to the delight of the fans. “An argument between Daniels and Lynn gave way to a school-boy roll-up from Amell that nearly won him the match. A defiant Amell, beaten, flipped Daniels the bird. After countering Angel’s Wings, Amell fell prey to a second Best Moonsault Ever, giving Daniels the victory.”

You can check out all of the exciting action from All In on the FITE network.