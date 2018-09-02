Woman Smashes Greyhound Bus Window And Tries To Run Over Bus Driver

The woman had illegally passed the bus and sideswiped the vehicle in the process.

Police have released a video that shows a woman smashing a window on a Greyhound bus window in Washington, D.C. on Thursday and then trying to run over the bus driver. The woman instigating the road rage incident has been identified as 20-year-old Mariana Silver. She used a car jack to break in the window of the Greyhound bus after trying an illegal move.

As both vehicles neared the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road, Silver tried to pass the bus in an illegal manner and sideswiped it in the process. She got out of her car wearing leggings and a bralette and proceeded to argue with the driver of the Greyhound who yelled out at her in response.

“You’re a crazy driver. You need to get off the road,” the driver yelled, according to a report from the New York Post.

At this point, Silver can be seen walking back to the car, opening her trunk, and removing her car jack. She then “unleashed holy hell on the bus,” including smashing the rear-view mirror before walking back to her car. A woman who can’t be seen in the video can be heard saying, “Is she f***ing kidding me? She’s getting arrested. That’s a federal crime.”

The bus driver then stood in front of her car to prevent her from driving away. Silver began to pull forward, and the driver lay across the hood of the woman’s Audi A8 as he called 911 for assistance, according to The Independent. Silver can be heard yelling, “Get him off my car!”

#UPDATE: Woman caught on video smashing window of Greyhound bus in NE D.C. with car jack before attempting to run over bus driver with her car as he tried to stop her from fleeing the scene has been identified as 20-year-old Mariana Silver: https://t.co/VboDRcRBr6 pic.twitter.com/eK55O08pid — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) August 31, 2018

Police sirens can be heard as the Greyhound bus driver reclines across the top of the car’s hood. Silver accelerates with him on the hood until he rolls off and falls onto the pavement. While everyone at the scene waited for police to arrive, the woman drove into the bus driver three more times then accelerated into him with enough force to send him into the intersection. Upon arrival, police arrested Marina Silver, who is now behind bars on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. The bus driver’s injuries are described as minor. Greyhound reports that he climbed back behind the wheel of the Greyhound bus and finished his route.

