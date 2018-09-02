‘Madoka Magica Magia Record’ Game To Get Anime Series

The disturbing and popular sleeper anime franchise is coming back.

The Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Gaiden mobile game will be adapted into a new anime. Puella Magi Madoka Magica, the original anime released in 2011, surprised anime fans worldwide. Whether or not Magia Record‘s anime will do the same is yet to be decided.

The Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Gaiden (Side Story) is a role-playing mobile game tied to the Madoka Magica TV series. The game features a side story linked to the anime titled Puella Magi Madoka Magica. According to Anime News Network, an anime adaptation of the RPG’s storyline has been greenlit and is scheduled to air sometime in 2019.

Magia Record’s anime adaptation was announced during Magia Day which celebrated the first anniversary of the game last August. The announcement was followed by the release of Magia Record‘s first teaser trailer and a poster with a tagline that reads: “A meeting between the girls weaves a new story.”

Given that the game centers on a side story of the original Madoka Magica TV series, the anime adaptation of Magia Record will focus on entirely new characters. Magia Record‘s anime will follow Iroha Tamaki as she searches the city of Kamihama for her younger sister Ui who is suffering from an unknown illness.

Even though Magia Record will focus on all-new characters, Madoka Magica fans will still see their favorite characters from the original series. Magical girls are in Kamihama City as well to fight witches, reported ComicBook. Homura Akemi, from the original anime, enters the city to search for a way to save Madoka Kaname, the main character in Madoka Magica. Not surprisingly, Tamaki bumps into Kaname who is searching for Homura. Eventually, Tamaki decides to become a magical girl to save her sick sister.

NEWS: Madoka Magica's Smartphone Game Gets Its Own Anime Next Year ✨ More: https://t.co/cLzumyDXsj pic.twitter.com/VHOMpBwVye — Crunchyroll @ Crunchyroll Expo 2018 ???? (@Crunchyroll) September 1, 2018

The synopsis of the upcoming Magia Record anime above may seem pretty straightforward to those unfamiliar with the original series. However, fans of Madoka Magica will know that the story only begins after Iroha Tamaki becomes a magical girl.

Puella Madoka Magica was applauded for its original take on the magical girl genre of anime which usually features light storylines featuring a female protagonist who uses magic to fight the forces of evil. One of the most prominent examples of the genre is Sailor Moon.

Creators of Madoka Magica approached the anime with a new perspective on the characters featured in the genre by exploring darker themes, effectively desconstructing the genre. It’s safe to say that most anime fans liked the fresh take on the usually light genre based on the reviews found on TV Tropes.

It is likely that Magia Record will follow in the footsteps of Madoka Magica and explore darker themes as well. Whether the new anime adaptation will become a fan favorite like its predecessor, however, is uncertain.