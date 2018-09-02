Halsey And G-Eazy Share Passionate Onstage Kiss Amid Rumors That They Are Back Together Again

Halsey confirmed the couple had split up in July after dating for over a year

Did Halsey and G-Eazy just confirm that they are back together again?

During his concert in Holmdel, New Jersey, on Friday, Halsey joined G-Eazy on stage to perform their duet, “Him & I”, and ended her surprise appearance by sharing a quick, passionate kiss, seemingly confirming that the rumors about them back together again are true, per People.

Fans were saddened to learn the news that Halsey, 23, and rapper G-Eazy, 29, had broken up after dating for over a year. The “Bad At Love” singer confirmed the news via her Instagram Story in July after rumors that couple had split began to swirl.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time,” she wrote.

It now seems that the couple’s “time apart” has ended as the “Now Or Never” singer joined the “Me, Myself & I” rapper at the PNC Bank Arts Center to perform their hit song together.

“Make some noise for the most beautiful woman on this planet right now,” G-Eazy shouted to the crowd in the middle of their performance, as reported by E! News.

“Make some mother f–king noise for the queen, Halsey,” he added.

Following their performance, Halsey walked up to G-Eazy and wrapped her arms around his neck. The two proceeded to share a steamy kiss as the crowd cheered them on. One fan was even able to capture the moment and shared the video on Instagram.

The couple’s kiss comes as sources previously revealed that the two were in the midst of “working on their relationship”. They were apparently spotted getting close and holding hands after attending an MTV VMA after-party hosted by Post Malone together two weeks ago.

Prior to their split, the “Alone” singer gushed about her man in an interview saying, “I love everything about him.”

The two reportedly met at a party over two years ago, just as both of their careers were taking off. Despite their instant attraction to one another, the couple did not engage in a romantic relationship until last summer.

“We both knew right away. We just didn’t act on it. I had just gotten out of a breakup; he just got out of a breakup. We were both, like, at the peak of our careers. ‘Me, Myself & I’ had gone seven times platinum. ‘Closer’ was, like, the biggest thing in the world. I just didn’t have time,” Halsey said.

A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on Aug 31, 2018 at 10:02pm PDT

While the two seem to be reconnecting, there is a bit of drama going down between G-Eazy and fellow rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who was spotted hanging out with Halsey after her and the “No Limit” rapper called it quits, but before the breakup was confirmed.

During a freestyle rap on Hot 97 on Thursday, Machine Gun Kelly dissed G-Eazy, as he claimed he and Halsey had slept together.

G-Eazy responded to the “LOCO” rapper on Friday by releasing his single, “Bad Boy”, in which he returned the diss and included lyrics such as, “‘Him & I’s on, mad you’re listening to Halsey sing to me” and “Disrespect her again, I’ll smack you, I’m not a boy.”

Neither Halsey or G-Eazy have confirmed that they are dating again.