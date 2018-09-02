Aubrey O’Day Proudly Shows Off Curves In Daring Bikini While Sharing Deep Thoughts

Singer Aubrey O’Day showed off both her curves and her mind today on Instagram while representing the stylish brand Fashion Nova.

O’Day wore a fiery red bikini which featured a strapped tube style top and a pair of tiny matching bottoms, which showed off her small waist, taut stomach, and ample hips. The DK3 singer twisted her hair into a bun atop her head, and she wore dramatic eye makeup, bronzer, and a shiny nude lip. She accessorized the daring look with a gold word necklace.

She captioned the sexy image, “a miracle is a confrontation of a rule, and it’s evidence the rule isn’t real. fit, @fashionnova.”

Yesterday, the White Hot Lies shared an image of herself in a hot white bustier. The garment featured high cut legs and lacy cups for her breasts. With her hair in a high ponytail and similar dramatic makeup, she captioned that image, “Baby Spice. fit, @fashionnova.”

Recently, Inquisitr reported that O’Day and her former boyfriend, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, appear on Marriage Boot Camp this season. The two dated for about a year and broke up in July 2017. During the course of their relationship, DelVecchio remained unaware of the supposed affair between his girlfriend and now first son, Donald Trump Jr.

baby spice. fit, @fashionnova A post shared by Aubrey O'Day (@aubreyoday) on Sep 1, 2018 at 1:02pm PDT

In addition to the MTV reality TV show, O’Day recently announced yet another reunion for Danity Kane, according to an Inquisitr report. Not only does the singer have a new DJT inspired album coming out soon with her Dumblonde bandmate Shannon Bex, but she’s also on tour with Danity Kane, which includes O’Day, Bex, and Dawn Richard. The DK3 group famously formed during the MTV show Making The Band. Since then, they’ve toured and broken up a few times. Now, they’re back together and touring to the delight of their fans.

According to E! News Online, O’Day said, “We have been through a journey of a lot of ups and downs but on any journey, ya know, it requires the people involved to not be willing to let go of each other and that’s what we’re on so, we’re super grateful to be back in each other’s lives. To have survived the last round and truly come together as sisters and do it for ourselves and also for the fans.”

Look for The Universe Is Undefeated tour featuring DK3 coming to a city near you soon. It features music from Danity Kane, Dumblonde, and Richard’s solo career.