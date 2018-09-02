Busy Phillips Shares Video Of Her And Gal-Pal Doing Their Best To Dance Like Lindsay Lohan

The actress and her friend kicked off Labor Day Weekend by having a dance party

Lindsay Lohan might have an admirer in Busy Phillips, at least when it comes to her dance moves. In a video posted by Phillips on her Instagram on Saturday, the mother of two attempted to get her dance on, Lohan style, and her fans loved it, as reported by People.

Lindsay Lohan is currently living it up on the Greek island of Mykonos, as she if filming her upcoming MTV reality series, Lohan Beach Club. Former Dawson’s Creek star, Busy Phillips, 39, shared a video of Lohan, 32, dancing in front of a crowd in a sleek, silver jumpsuit via her social media page.

“It’s labor day weekend! Get down like Lindsay in Mykonos!” Phillips captioned the video.

And ‘get down” she did. The White Chicks actress shared another video of herself, along with her gal-pal Kelly Oxford, doing their “best” to imitate Lohan’s dance moves.

Phillips gave her “respect” to the Freaky Friday actress, as the dance routine was a lot “harder” to do than originally thought.

“@kellyoxford and I are trying our best to give you full Mykonos Lohan this Friday night- Honestly, it’s weirdly harder to nail than it seemed. Respect.”

Donning a white floral dress, the Cougar Town alum and Oxford, who opted for a blue crop top and dark green pants, flipped their hair, twirled around, swayed from side-to-side and even did the leg-raise, as they enjoyed dancing like Lohan.

At the end of the video, Oxford says, “I think we did it.”

Phillips then responds, “Was that it?”

“I think we got it,” Oxford replied.

Since debuting their dance reenactment, the video has received over 800,000 views and has even garnered the attention of fellow celebs.

Chrissy Teigen commented on the video writing, “For the love of god can I come over?”

Legally Blonde actress, Selma Blair, shared that she “tumbled while trying” to copy the same moves.

One Tree Hill alum, Sophia Bush, wrote, “I am v here for this.”

And lastly, Rumer Willis chimed in saying, “I am dead.”

Phillips and Oxford apparently want to keep the trend going as Phillips asked her more than one million followers to “tag” the ladies if they attempt to try their hands at dancing like Lohan. The I Feel Pretty actress then shared a video of one fan accepting the challenge on her Instagram Story.

Lohan, who was a beloved child and teen actress, began filming her reality TV show in August. While she already has her beach club in Mykonos, it has been reported that she is looking to expand her clubs within Greece.