‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Week Of September 3: Steffy Pleads With Hope, Bill Vs. Thorne [Video]

Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview spoiler for the week of September 3 shows that Hope (Annika Noelle) will be pitted against Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), while Bill (Don Diamont) and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) go head to head.

“It might go all the way!”

Liam (Scott Clifton) is at Steffy’s house and he triumphantly lifts his hands and says that it might go all the way. Perhaps Kelly (Gabriel Sporman) has him in such an exuberant mood as Steffy quietly smiles.

Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video also shows that the rivalry between Bill and Thorne will be particularly strong this week. Bill is trying to protect his relationship with his son and does not want Katie to go ahead with the sole custody battle. He wanted Katie to give him another chance at making amends with Will (Finnegan George). B&B viewers will remember that Justin (Aaron D. Spears) warned him that there is a good chance that he will lose in court. However, Thorne is determined that Katie go ahead with the lawsuit since he feels that Will should be protected. The two men will square off. It seems as if Bill will be vexed that Thorne is even dating Katie.

“She’s not your wife.” “She’s not yours either!”

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek at Next Week. Hope and Liam fear for their baby. Ridge announces that a decision must be made that will affect Forrester. Brooke grills Ridge over which daughter he plans on kicking to the curb. Steffy and Hope debate whose line should be kept.#BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/vLzDvhxB69 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 31, 2018

Thorne will also reassure Katie that he has her back. After planting the idea of sole custody in Katie’s head, he is not about to walk away from his instant family just yet. He will encourage Katie by telling her that they are in this together.

“We have a custody battle to win.”

At Spencer Publications, Bill will tell Justin what his intentions are. He intends on fighting for his family despite Katie and Thorne declaring war. Bill always considered himself a family man, and he’s not about to let his ex-wife strip him of his role in Will’s life.

“It’s my family, I’m going to fight for it.”

Meanwhile, there is another battle at play. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Ridge will reveal that there is room for either Hope For The Future or Intimates, not both.

“Forrester is a lifeline for me. I’m not going to let you take it away.”

Steffy will plead with Hope and tell her that she has put everything into Forrester. When she gave up Liam, she threw herself into her work. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she wants Hope to step aside.

“It’s a game changer!”

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be worried about the added strain in Steffy and Hope’s relationship. Hope will tell her mother that Ridge’s news has certainly changed everything. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.