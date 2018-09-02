Paul Manafort’s Daughter Files Petition To Change Her Infamous Surname

Jessica Anne Manafort, daughter of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, files to legally change her name after her father was found guilty of tax fraud and more.

It has been less than two weeks after Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former presidential campaign manager, has been convicted of five counts of tax fraud, two counts of bank fraud and one count of failure to disclose a foreign bank account (a judge declared a mistrial on the remaining 10 counts when the jury was unable to reach a verdict on them). Now, his daughter Jessica Anne Manafort, 36, has filed a petition with the state of New York to legally change her name.

She requested in her filing that her name be changed from Jessica Anne Manafort to Jessice Anne Bond. Bond is her mother’s maiden name.

“I would like my new name to be Jessica Anne Bond, in place of my present name,” she wrote in the filing, including that the reason for her name change was “To adopt my mother’s maiden name which more closely suits my profession,” according to The Daily Mail.

Jessica’s profession is in the film industry as a filmmaker. She tested out the last name Bond on her last film, Rosy, whose director was listed as Jess Bond instead of Jessica Manafort. The film was released in July, before her father’s convictions.

She is hoping “…to separate myself and my work from a public perception that has nothing to do with the person that I am,” she told The Post.

Getty Images

Despite the claim to that she hopes to gain distance between herself and events outside of her control with her father, she listed her past home address on the filing as the New York apartment that her father ended up using as collateral to secure his $10 million bail while he was then awaiting trial, says The Daily Mail.

No judge from the Manhattan Supreme Court has approved or denied the legal petition as of yet.

The case against Manafort stemmed from Special Counsel, Robert Mueller’s, investigation which is looking into Russian interference with the 2016 Presidential election. Though the set of crimes he was charged with and convicted of are not directly tied to Trump’s presidential campaign, more charges related to this may still be filed.

Jessica told The Los Angeles Times, “I am a passionate liberal and a registered Democrat and this has been difficult for me. Although I am ‘the daughter of,’ I am very much my own person and hopefully people can realize that.”

Her father is set to begin trial for a second set of charges later this month.