Watch Arizona Diamondbacks Vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Winner Takes 1st Place

The Arizona Diamondbacks must beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday to regain first place in the National League West, in one of the biggest games of the season.

First place in the National League West is on the line Sunday when the Arizona Diamondbacks and last years’ NL champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, contest the final game of a four game series that has seen the Dodgers move into a tie atop the division, after a dramatic, come-from-behind win by Los Angeles in Saturday’s game, as SB Nation recounts, setting up the the first-place showdown in the series finale, a game that will live stream from Dodger Stadium.

Arizona came into the four game series with a one-game lead over L.A., which the D-Backs pushed to two by winning the Thursday series opener as Manager Tory Lovullo sent six pitchers to the mound to rack up a 3-1 win, per the Baseball Reference account. But the home team has captured the following two games, both by 3-2 scores, to pull even.

The stakes are doubly high on Sunday, because both the Dodgers and Diamondbacks sit 1 1/2 gamed behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL’s second Wild Card spot, per MLB.com — meaning that as the situation now stands, one of the two NL West leaders will fail to make the playoffs completely.

The Dodgers send their rookie righty Walker Buehler, the team’s first-round draft pick, 24th overall, in the 2015 MLB draft. Buehler comes in at 6-4 with a 3.02 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings, per MLB.com stats, in what has been a solid if not sensational rookie season.

Rookie Walker Buehler will try to pitch the Dodgers into first place on Sunday. Joe Mahoney / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a free live stream of the Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday day game in souther California, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at the 56,000-seat Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, or 3:10 p.m. Central Time, 4:10 p.m. Eastern, on Sunday, September 2.

For Arizona, 33-year-old veteran Clay Buchholz pitches the most important game of his career since he departed the Boston Red Sox following several injury plagued seasons. After a year with the Philadelphia Phillies, per BR, Buchholz has seen a career rebirth in Arizona under Luvollo, a former Red Sox bench coach who managed the team for much of 2015 when then-Red Sox Manaer John Farrell was absent for cancer treatment.

Buchholz comes into the game off a string of solid starts, per BR, most recently on August 28 when he held the San Francisco Giants to no runs on five hits through seven innings in a game that Arizona ultimately lost 1-0. But in his lats three starts, Buchholz has thrown 23 innings allowing a total of one run — and perhaps most importantly, he has walked only two in that span.

Clay Buchholz comes into the Sunday game having allowed just one run over his last three starts. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the new, online subscription sports network of the sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, baseball fans can watch the D-Backs vs. Dodgers showdown at no charge.

Another way to watch the Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers series finale live stream for free is to use one of the multiple live stream feeds provided by MLB.TV, which charges a $29.99 monthly subscription fee but also comes with a seven-day free trial. That means the game may be streamed live via the MLB.TV site by anyone — without a fee if the trial is canceled within the weeklong period — though a quick signup for the free MLB.com site membership is required. The Sunday Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers live stream can also be viewed for free using the MLB At Bat app for mobile devices, as well as on the MLB channel offered on set-top streaming boxes such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and others.