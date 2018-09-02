Political consultant Sam Nunberg said that Ivanka Trump should have had more 'respectable seating'

Many people were surprised to see a member of the Trump family at the funeral service of Senator John McCain at the National Cathedral yesterday. Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner attended the service to seemingly pay quiet respect to the man who asked that her father, Donald Trump not attend.

But now, Trump allies are complaining that Ivanka Trump was not given proper and respectful seating at the service. They also complained about the tenor of the eulogies which they said were critical of Donald Trump with his daughter in attendance.

The Daily Mail said that political consultant Sam Nunberg was annoyed that Trump and Kushner weren’t treated with more respect after they took the time to attend.

“It was a very nice gesture by Jared and Ivanka to attend. I find it contemptible that the McCain family couldn’t seat them in a better, more respectable section.”

It’s unclear where Nunberg would have liked to have Trump and Kushner seated, but they were a few rows back from former presidents and first ladies. Rumors surfaced that Trump and Kushner came uninvited, but Lindsey Graham stated on CNN this morning that everyone there was cleared by the McCain family.

@NunbergSam Seriously you made this about a TRUMP THUG? Dear God how disrespectful Trump allies complain about Jared and Ivanka at McCain funeralhttps://t.co/piH2rIQZ9G — Top Queen (@TopQueenB) September 2, 2018

But Graham said he had met with Ivanka earlier in the week, and mentioned that she conveyed her condolences for Cindy McCain and the rest of her family.

“Earlier in the week, I met with Ivanka about a trip we’re planning in Africa. Ivanka said some very nice things about Sen. McCain after his passing. It was not unnoticed by the family,’ he said. ‘I’m hoping that Cindy, who has done terrific work for human trafficking of women and all things related to that issue, can work with Ivanka and others because that’s her life’s work.”

Politico said that many Trump allies believe that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner should have never attended the funeral in the first place. They said that the speeches portrayed Donald Trump in a negative light.

“Huge mistake.”

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner weren’t the only members of the Trump administration to attend the funeral of John McCain. Trump’s Chief of Staff, John Kelly as well as Defense Secretary Jim Mattis accompanied Cindy McCain to lay a wreath at the Vietnam Memorial.

National Security Adviser John Bolton also attended the McCain funeral service and was pointed out on CNN walking with the others. Some sources thought that First Lady Melania Trump might attend, but she was not spotted anywhere yesterday in public.