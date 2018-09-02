‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Star Jacob W. Young On His Contract Status, New Movies, And ‘Daytime After Dark’

Bold and the Beautiful veteran actor Jacob Young recently spoke to TV Source Magazine in an extremely enlightening interview about his absence at the CBS soap opera, his current and forthcoming ventures.

Young, who plays Rick Forrester on the show, recently took to social media to ask what many fans were thinking. B&B fans will remember that Rick attended his little sister’s wedding in May, but in August he was nowhere to be found. Fans agreed that his absence was odd and Young engaged with his followers on Twitter. When asked about his current status on Bold and the Beautiful, Young said that he had been told that Rick and Maya’s story had run its course.

Young broke this down by explaining that the powers that be aren’t really good at telling multiple stories in 15 minutes of air time, and the second factor was that his contract status had just been changed to recurring. Coupled with the fact that his on-screen wife was taking a real-life maternity leave, it seems as if the soap opera didn’t give him a script for the August wedding.

“They told me that there’d be something in August, which turned out to be the Liam/Hope wedding. But they never contacted me. They never sent me a script. So honestly, I’m not holding my breath that there will be something for Rick for Thanksgiving.

The actor also said that another possible reason that he was not brought on was because of budgetary constraints. Bold and the Beautiful brought on another lead actor in the form of the formidable ingo Rademacher, who plays Thorne Forrester.

“God bless him because I love Ingo Rademacher, but bringing him on, basically they needed to free up some financial money, and so I think that was me because I had not had much [of a] storyline.”

Young also feels that the soap keeps bringing in newer younger actors, when the reality is that the show has an older demographic. As far as diversity is concerned, Young says that the show meant a lot to the African-American community when Karla Mosley, Reign Edwards (Nicole Avant), Obba Babatundé (Julius Avant), and Anna Maria Horsford (Vivienne Avant) were working together. He mentioned that as soon as a storyline really starts to take off, it’s taken back or doesn’t progress.

B&B fans in particular were upset when the exciting storyline of Nicole thinking about taking Lizzie fizzled out. Instead, Rome Flynn ended his contract and Reign Edwards was left without a storyline.

Nevertheless, Young has launched himself into some huge projects. He is a well-known singer and plans to direct a movie. Mending the Line is another movie that the actor has in development. But if you’re craving some Jacob Young goodness in the meantime, the star has a YouTube show coming in October called Daytime After Dark. Young plans on having some of his celebrity friends over for some frank discussion.