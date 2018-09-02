Nintendo Switch To Get ‘Valkyria Chronicles Remastered’ In October

The beloved game is coming to the Nintendo Switch this October.

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered, the popular tactical role-playing game published by Sega, will be coming to the Nintendo Switch in October.

Sega announced the game’s release at the 2018 PAX West panel, reported Siliconera. According to ComicBook, a digital copy of Valkyria Chronicles Remastered will hit Nintendo’s portable console on October 16 in the Americas and Europe simultaneously. In Japan, the RPG classic will be released a couple of days earlier on September 27. Valkyria Chronicles will be sold for USD 19.99 and can be downloaded at Nintendo’s e-shop. A physical copy of Valkyria Chronicles Remastered for the Switch has not been announced.

The RPG was originally released for the PlayStation 3 in 2008. Its popularity has lead to the creation of a beloved series. Valkyria Chronicles 4 will port on the Switch on September 25. Switch gamers who buy Valkyria Chronicles 4 will get a 25 percent discount on the remastered version coming out next month.

Switch fans purchasing VC Remastered should know that it might not be the same as the remastered version released for the PlayStation 4 or PC, reported Game Informer. It is unclear how the Switch Port differs from the remastered versions released on other platforms. It is also uncertain if Valkyria Chronicles Remastered will run the same as VC4 on the Switch.

Currently, the remastered version runs on an HD Canvas Graphics engine at 1080p and 60fps. It has a BLiTZ tactical battle system which incorporates turn-based strategy, role-playing, and real-time third-person shooter elements. According to Sega’s official website, the PlayStation version of HD Valkyria Chronicles Remastered includes all the previously released DLC including Hard EX Mode, Edy’s Mission, Selvaria’s Mission, and Challenge of the Edy Detachment.

For those unfamiliar with the original game and the series, but are thinking of buying the remastered version on the Switch, it may be an excellent addition to their collection. IGN‘s Zachary Ryan gave Valkyria Chronicles Remastered a positive review in 2016. In the original review of the game– before the release of the remastered version–IGN stated that the game was worth a try for PlayStation 3 gamers.

Valkyria Chronicles takes place in 1925 E.C. on a continent called Europa. Gamers are thrust into a world in which the Second Europan War is taking place between the Autocratic East Europan Imperial Alliance, aka The Empire, and the Atlantic Federation. In the RPG, gamers will follow the POV of members of the Gallian Militia from the Principality of Gallia which is neutral territory. The Empire seeks to take control of Gallia’s Ragnite deposits. Ragnite, a precious resource, is the primary cause of the War between The Empire and the Atlantic Federation.